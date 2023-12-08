Dubai:- Aqua Bridge Group, the pioneering force in Aquaculture operations, is actively considering an initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai NASDAQ, signalling a significant milestone in the company's dynamic journey. With an impressive year-on-year revenue growth of 143% and an anticipated surge of 425% in the current fiscal year, underpinned by a robust portfolio of 16 ongoing projects spanning six different countries, Aqua Bridge stands at the forefront of the aquaculture industry.

Being the sole UAE-based company with Aquaculture operations dispersed across six countries, Aqua Bridge Group is poised to revolutionize the global aquaculture landscape. The company's strategic emphasis on Sustainability, Food Security, and Carbon Offset aligns seamlessly with its core values, placing it in a strong position to lead the industry on a global scale.

CEO of Aqua Bridge Group, Mohammad Tabish, expressed his conviction in the decision, stating, "We are at a juncture where going public is not only the logical progression for our organization but also a pivotal step towards nurturing the phenomenal growth we've achieved thus far. The Dubai NASDAQ presents an exceptional platform to further elevate our presence in the global market."

Under the sagacious guidance of Chairman Sheikh Ahmad bin Manna Al Maktoum, Aqua Bridge Group has executed seamless backward and forward integrations, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing food security in collaboration with local competent authorities in the respective countries of operation. The company's financial stability is underscored by its robust growth trajectory, absent of any liabilities or loans, setting the stage for sustained profitability.

With an extensive portfolio of long-term contracts secured until 2043, Aqua Bridge Group is primed to continue its legacy of excellence in aquaculture operations. This strategic move towards an IPO is poised to infuse the company with the capital required to catalyse its growth and solidify its position as an industry leader.

