Kuwait: Apparel Group recognized brand, Rituals Cosmetics was presented the "Retail Premium Store" award by Golden Foam Awards 2022 among 1,000+ Rituals Cosmetics stores worldwide for its flagship store at the Avenues Mall.

The annual award ceremony was held at Zwanenburg, The Netherlands, and witnessed intense competition among other impressively strong nominations from thousands of stores in all geographic regions from some of the best-known global brands. Mr. Eduard Van Santen, Director of Retail, Rituals Cosmetics Corporate Head Office, presented the award to Ms. Reena Bedi, General Manager, Apparel Group.

Rituals Cosmetics continues to expand its market reach and capitalize on the wide recognition its brand has garnered globally.

ABOUT APPAREL GROUP

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 1900+ retail stores and 75+ brands on all platforms while employing over 16,500 multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt, and the Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omnichannel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

www.appareluae.com

ABOUT RITUALS COSMETICS

Rituals Cosmetics is a brand dedicated to sustainable and personal wellbeing in the beautiful luxury industry. As a foremost founder of integrating bath, body, and home care into a single portfolio, Rituals embraces the lifestyle of transforming everyday routines into more meaningful moments. Each product is inspired by an ancient tradition allowing you to find happiness in the smallest of things. With an expansive innovation portfolio in body care, home fragrances, natural skin care, and home wear, Rituals invites the consumer to enrich their world with wellbeing moments. Founded in Amsterdam in 2000, Rituals has since been established as a global industry expert in over 36 countries present in vibrant cities such as London, Paris, and Hong Kong with more than 900 stores, 3000 shop-in-shops, 5 body spas, and the world’s first Mind Spa.

Rituals entered the Middle East in 2016 in UAE, and within 5 successful years expanded across 6 GCC countries with 34 stores. As part of Rituals’ commitment to continuously improve its social & environmental impact, the brand is focused on 90% natural origin formulas and packaging that’s either refillable, recyclable, or made of recycled material. Rituals aim to be the forerunner in the luxury standard of bringing beauty and wellbeing together in a sustainable future.

For more information, please visit www.rituals.me