Dubai, the UAE – Andalusia Group, a pioneering real estate developing company based in Dubai, announced the launch of Bottega Nove Premium Residences, an epitome of Italian- inspired luxury living in Dubai, against a cost of AED 210 million.

This architectural marvel spans nine stories, crafted entirely from exquisite Italian materials, reflecting the pinnacle of modern Italian design. Located in the vibrant & mixed-use area of Majan, in Dubailand, Bottega Nove promises residents a lifestyle of unparalleled opulence.

In a landmark partnership, Kandy Real Estate Brokers will serve as the exclusive brokers for Bottega Nove. Their expertise is entirely crucial in aligning the project with discerning buyers and investors who appreciate refined living spaces.

Saleh Tabakh, CEO of Andalusia Real Estate, commented on the launch of Bottega Nove, and said: "We are inconceivably glad for the launch of this project, which represents our steadfast dedication to establish a premium brand synonymous with sophisticated luxury living, as we are committed to deliver innovative concepts that will set a new benchmark in Dubai’s real estate market".

“The project offers our clients exceptional investment opportunities, while provides flexible payment options, including crowdfunding, to involve a wider pool of investors who seek to be a part of this luxurious project”, Tabakh stated.

He underlined the fact that Dubai no longer competes in local & regional markets only, but in the global ones also. “After COVID-19, the type of investors witnessed significant changes, a matter which helped Dubai strengthen its attractiveness to UHNWIs”, he mentioned.

Tabakh noted that the attractiveness of Dubai is an essential factor in the success and growth of its real estate sector. “The economy of Dubai is robust and appeals to global investors, let alone its advanced infrastructure and high-end utilities. Consequently, all these boons make Dubai an ideal destination for living & business”, he underscored.

“Dubai’s cultural diversity & vibrant lifestyle are favorable to a huge international audience. In the meantime, we cannot overlook the role of supportive policies & legislations and the governmental interventions which facilitate the launch of new business in a manner which strengthens the status of Dubai as a global hub”, Tabakh told.

“The real estate sector also benefits from the sustainable tourism & and yearlong events that Dubai is famous for”, he added.

“Dubai boasts numberless advantages, including its dynamic economy & cultural richness, which support the growth of real estate developers. Andalusia Group leverages its investments in Dubai, thanks to the potential of the Emirate & constant pursuit to strengthen it international real estate status through luxuriousness & innovation “, Tabakh concluded.

*About “Andalusia Group” for Real Estate Developing:

“Andalusia Group” for Real Estate Developing, based in Dubai, was established in 2019 with the aim of attracting Saudi investments and financial portfolios, for commercial and service investment to the United Arab Emirates.

The group succeeded in attracting a number of Saudi shareholders, and developed its first projects, which is the "Andalusia Group" shopping complex in the Emirate of Dubai.

The group includes a number of companies specialized in real estate development, maintenance, asset management, commercial investment, retail stores, general investments and real estate financing.

Moreover, Andalusia Group acts in restaurant business, as it seeks “franchises” from global restaurants, as well as the management of the assets developed by the company and providing the majority of administrative, engineering, and commercial services internally.

Through a legacy of excellence in real estate development, “Andalusia Real Estate” continues to craft unrivalled living experiences, and its projects are characterized by their superior quality & innovative designs & commitment to luxury.

About Saleh Tabakh:

Saleh Tabakh, who has extensive experience in the real estate market exceeding 18 years, has been CEO of Al Andalusia Group for Real Estate Developing in Dubai since November 2020.

He was an adviser to the CEO and Head of Trade, Development and Operations in the “MAG Real Estate Development” between 2019 and 2020, on the board of “GLG”, a consultant based in New York City, between 2016 and 2021, CEO of the “Delta International” real estate company between 2014 and 2019 and General Manager for Middle East at the “United Excellence” group between 2013 and 2014.

He held several positions in the Dubai Properties Group over a period of ten years, including: Chief Commercial Officer between 2010 and 2012, Director of Marketing and Communications between 2009 and 2010, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Communications between 2007 and 2009, and Property Executives between 2006 and 2007. During his career, he contributed to important projects such as the "Jumeirah Beach Residence", "Business Bay", "Sunrise and Sunset Mirdif", "Layan" and "Al Waha" projects in Dubailand, "Al Khail Gate" and "The Villa".

Saleh Tabakh supervised and contributed to more than 18 important real estate projects in the Emirate of Dubai and participated with the Dubai Land Department in launching initiatives, the most important of which is the crowdfunding initiative, collective ownership, and other important initiatives.

He began his professional career in the field of building materials, where he worked in the technical support department in the "National Paints" factories between 2003 and 2006.

He holds a master's degree in business development in 2015 from the Open University in the United Kingdom, a master's degree in risk management in 2010 from the University of Bradford, and a bachelor's degree in entrepreneurship in 2003 from the University of Greenwich.