Dubai – ANAX Developments, one of Dubai’s most dynamic luxury developers, has unveiled ELLE Residences, its latest landmark project redefining branded living in the region. Slated for completion by Q3 2027, this stunning project marks a new era of branded residences in the heart of Dubai Islands. Following the success of its first residential tower in Miami, ELLE, owned by the Lagardère Group, has partnered with ANAX Developments to create its branded residences portfolio in the Middle East, for the very first time. This landmark collaboration combines ELLE’s global lifestyle ethos with ANAX’s deep understanding of Dubai’s evolving luxury market, creating a new flagship project that is set to become a cultural and architectural icon for the region.

The launch event delivered an unforgettable evening of world-class entertainment and glamour, featuring international celebrities and show-stopping performances. Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra unveiled his latest collection in a dazzling runway showcase. The star-studded evening included music icons Nancy Ajram, Nora Fatehi, Sidharth Malhotra and others, captivating guests late into the night.

Satish Sanpal, Founder and Chairman of ANAX Holding, commented: “Dubai is a city that thrives on creativity, ambition, and global appeal and this is exactly what ELLE Residences Dubai Islands represents. This partnership is about so much more than introducing an international icon to the region. It is about creating a development that reflects the essence of Dubai. We want to create homes that speak to the rhythm of life here - bold, connected and always evolving. ELLE is a celebrated brand that embodies individuality and style. We are building a destination that captures the same joy and possibility that defines Dubai. This project reflects a lifestyle that resonates with the city’s spirit; contemporary, vibrant and full of opportunity.”

Developed under a licensing agreement with Lagardère News (an entity of the Lagardère Group), ELLE Residences Dubai Islands will embody the brand’s forward-looking approach to lifestyle living. The project is designed around ELLE’s unique signature; a blend of contemporary style, self-expression and cultural sophistication, rooted in everyday style.

Constance Benqué, CEO of ELLE International and Lagardère News, commented:

“ELLE stands for innovation, style and cultural relevance. ELLE’s expansion into Dubai showcases the city’s position as one of the most exciting destinations for branded residences in the world. Dubai has become a global capital for luxury living and ELLE Residences Dubai Islands will set a new benchmark for what branded residences can deliver. This launch is a milestone in ELLE’s journey, and we are proud to bring ELLE lifestyle vision to such a dynamic and globally influential market. The goal is to create a destination that celebrates joy, individuality and the contemporary spirit that has always defined ELLE.”

“At ANAX Developments, we are proud to bring this landmark project to life on Dubai Islands, the city’s most coveted and ambitious new waterfront destination,” said Ravi Bhirani, Managing Director of ANAX Developments. “Our residences offer direct beachfront access, sweeping sea views, and unmatched proximity to retail, cultural, and world-class leisure amenities. We believe this project will redefine Dubai’s new era, where fashion, lifestyle, and real estate converge to create something truly extraordinary.”

Featuring a collection of 91 beautiful apartments and 7 stunning townhouses, each thoughtfully designed to combine privacy, space and spectacular views, the project will be an investor’s delight and a homeowner’s pride. Priced between AED 3,200 and AED 3,600 per square feet, the project will offer a range of intimate one-bedroom residences to expansive four-bedroom townhouses spanning up to 4,592 sq ft. Every home has been created to frame the sea and skyline through floor-to-ceiling glazing and wraparound terraces. Whether a seasonal retreat or a year-round address, the layouts balance open-plan living with private escapes - a rarity in Dubai’s luxury residential market.

The apartments and townhouses are being brought to life by internationally acclaimed design firms, The One Atelier and ARQUINAUT, the creative studio acting as a consultant for ELLE Residences concept.

Interiors draw on ELLE’s five pillars of fashion, beauty, culture, lifestyle and society to create spaces that feel curated and completely unique. Expect sculptural fireplaces, bespoke wallpapers, bronze accents and marble alongside soft, layered lighting and art that pays homage to the city’s vibrant and contemporary scene. ELLE Residences Dubai Islands is designed as a wellness-driven community where rooftop pools and sunlit terraces capture panoramic Gulf views and curated spaces. From private spas and yoga decks to landscaped gardens and social lounges offering sanctuary and connection. A 24-hour concierge, valet and security ensure seamless service, while the amenities are tailored for balance, beauty and belonging.

Living at ELLE Residences Dubai Islands is about embracing a lifestyle as iconic as the brand itself. It’s a world where every detail is designed to inspire confidence, connection and joy. It’s an invitation to live your own cover story. The result is a collection of homes that feel as though they belong on the pages of a magazine.

With sales officially opening 26 September 2025, ELLE Residences Dubai Islands signals the start of a bold new chapter in the region’s property market: a project that is dynamic, culturally attuned and distinctly Dubai.

About ANAX Developments

Part of ANAX Holding, ANAX Developments is a Dubai-based firm with over 24 years of experience in crafting high-end lifestyle spaces. Committed to sustainable design, long-term value, and socially impactful developments, ANAX focuses on delivering elevated living across the UAE and beyond.

About Lagardère Group and the ELLE Brand

Created in 1992, Lagardère Group, the owner of the ELLE and ELLE DECORATION brands, is an international group with operations in more than 40 countries worldwide. It employs more than 33,500 employees and generated revenue of €8.942 billion in 2024. Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

The Group focuses on three divisions: Lagardère Publishing (Book and e-Publishing, Board Games and Mobile Games), Lagardère Travel Retail (Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion and Foodservice), and Lagardère News (Le Journal du Dimanche, JDD Magazine, JDNews, and the ELLE brand license within ELLE International).

ELLE is the world’s number one female media brand with 50 ELLE editions around the world and an international network reaching more than 250 million people globally. Lagardère Active Enterprises is the dedicated business unit of the Lagardère Group in charge of the brands’ extension programs inside the ELLE International division. In 80 countries, ELLE is a powerhouse brand with a non-media presence that contains more than 250 licensees such as, in the hospitality sector, ELLE Café, ELLE Salon and ELLE Spa licensees.

About The One Atelier

The One Atelier is a global leader in branded interior design and architecture consultancy for the luxury real estate sector. From brand conceptualization to full-scale development, the firm brings deep insight into the tastes and expectations of today’s luxury buyers, partnering with iconic brands to create exceptional, design-led properties.

About ARQUINAUT

ARQUINAUT is an international architecture and design studio founded by Gregory Martínez de Riquelme in 2012. Specializing in branded real estate, the studio has delivered projects across five continents, transforming brand identities into immersive architectural experiences. ARQUINAUT also selectively co-invests in developments, aligning creative vision with real financial commitment.

