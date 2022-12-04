Dubai: Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, the first luxury resort to open on the groundbreaking archipelago, is proudly sponsoring Dubai College’s Under 19 Girls’ Team for the upcoming Rugby 7s international competition.

Considered one of the fastest growing sports, Dubai College will lead their female team into the world-renowned rugby tournament for the first time in history. While the boys’ Under 19 teams have enjoyed much success at the event since 2006, playing in 12 out of 14 finals and winning seven titles during that time; It is now an opportunity for the girls to make their own mark on the world’s stage. Participating in the largely-anticipated 7s tournament, the girls stand a chance to play in the finals on the main field in front of 25,000 spectators.

On Monday 28 November 2022, the official shirt presentation will take place at Dubai College at 5.00 pm with the girls receiving their Anantara-branded jerseys for the tournament. The following day, the team will travel by boat to Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort to participate in some desert island drills ahead of their debut at Dubai Rugby 7s.

Anantara is honoured to be highlighting women’s accomplishments, and these games will further solidify female empowerment in the sports field. The U19 Girls’ Team will play a series of round robin games on Thursday 1 December 2022, before engaging in the knockout rounds on Friday 2 December 2022 at 5.20 pm. These games will take place at the purpose-built Dubai Sevens Stadium on the Al Ain Road. The team will be up against the best rugby talent from other Gulf schools and international clubs from around the world.

Over the past few years, Director of Rugby Jacques Benade and coach Epeli Davetawalu have worked hard encouraging and training the girls, fostering the innate talent in the team.

“We’re delighted to encourage these young sportswomen and support them for what will likely be their first of many appearances at Dubai Rugby 7s. It’s wonderful to see their talent and determination and I’m sure it will inspire other young girls to pick up a rugby ball,” commented James Hewiston, Cluster General Manager, Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, adding , “Female empowerment is part of our key values here at the resort and championing these girls is part of that.”

