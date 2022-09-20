Dubai, UAE: AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace, today announced that the company is participating at GITEX GLOBAL for the second year in a row after tasting super success last year.



The marketplace has enabled the company to create a vendor ecosystem to represent a comprehensive stack of solutions that can address multiple areas of cybersecurity and adjacent technologies



Shahnawaz Sheikh, Vice President – Business Strategy at AmiViz: “GITEX is one of the most anticipated shows for the tech industry in the world, and we are excited to be back this year with an extensive bouquet of cybersecurity solutions. The theme for this year show is ‘Your Security, Our Passion’ and in the spirit of the theme we are far more passionate this GITEX to promote cybersecurity to the regional enterprises, irrespective of their business size. We want to emerge as their trusted advisor, presenting them with the optimal cybersecurity solutions and services to serve their needs in strengthening their security posture.”



He further added, “Channel partners from all the Middle East and Africa region can expect to create a new stream of business opportunities by partnering with some newer technologies that are available on our platform. During the show, we will be highlighting the tangible business value proposition that the AmiViz platform offers to partners so that they can deliver more with less investment. This unique proposition is possible, as we have invested heavily in building many business tools that partners can use to accelerate their growth strategy by simply collaborating with us. Some of these tools are the CEC Lab, white labelling opportunity, credit support, online ordering, presales, inside sales and marketing support to help qualify leads to build a healthy pipeline.”



During all five days of GITEX, AmiViz will demonstrate the platform dashboard and white labelling functionality of CEC Lab. And, channel partners will also be provided with hands-on demos on how to download and navigate the AmiViz mobile app to establish collaboration to request for quotations and its next steps.



Many technology providers will be present at AmiViz booth during the GITEX this year to showcase the latest in cybersecurity to customers and channel partners, including BlackBerry, Menlo Security, Algosec, LogRhythm, Tenable, ZeroFox, CipherTrace by Mastercard, Galaxkey, YesWeHack, Intel471, Evren, Jumio, Onapsis, Check Point and Swimlane.

To know more about the latest products and solutions available at AmiViz marketplace and to meet participating vendors offering demos, visit AmiViz at booth no. H1-A1 in Hall 1, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai, UAE.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.