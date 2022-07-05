Pizza Hut will provide customers and families with a reimagined brand experience centered on Americana Restaurants’ commitment to fresh quality ingredients, frictionless service and the latest digital technologies

First store opened in Riyadh, Al Narjis District with grand launch set for 4 July 2022

Americana Restaurants is planning to inaugurate additionally up to 30 Pizza Hut locations by early 2023, and approximately 100 restaurants over the next three years

For the past 50 years, Americana Restaurants has been delighting customers by launching and scaling iconic global brands across the MENA region, including KFC, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, Wimpy and TGI Friday’s

Riyadh, KSA: Americana Restaurants, the leading restaurant platform in the MENA region, announced today that it has signed a Franchise Agreement with Yum! Brands, the world’s largest restaurant company, to develop and operate Pizza Hut restaurants across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, except for Jeddah city. With over 54,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries and territories, Yum! Brands is widely known for operating iconic global restaurant brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

As part of the agreement, Americana Restaurants is set to relaunch the much-loved Pizza Hut brand across the Kingdom’s largest cities and regions. To fully tap into the growing demand for great quality pizzas and omnichannel restaurant experiences in the Saudi market, Americana is planning to open up to 30 Pizza Hut locations by early 2023, and approximately 100 branches over the next three years. Pizza Hut will also offer pizza enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia an opportunity to try its ‘first in the world’ Artisanal Pizzas, which are baked to perfection in a cupola-style hot stone oven.

Commenting on the announcement, Amarpal Sandhu, CEO of Americana Restaurants, said: “Today marks a new beginning for Pizza Hut in Saudi Arabia, one of our core markets and one that continues to offer unique and exciting growth potential. We are confident that Americana Restaurants will provide customers and families across the Kingdom with a reimagined and fresh take on Pizza Hut’s world-famous and iconic pizzas. Improvements across ingredient quality, speed of service, and an overall unmatched pizza experience are very significant!

“Our plans for KSA and Pizza Hut do not stop here. As part of our commitment to easy and frictionless experiences at Pizza Hut we will introduce a range of innovative technology solutions that empower our customers to order on-the-go by using our “Super-App”, QR codes, and self-service Kiosks.”

Ewan Davenport, Pizza Hut – YUM Managing Director – the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, commented: “We’re excited to continue our growth across KSA, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with our preferred partner, Americana Restaurants, to bring Pizza Hut and our world-famous pizzas to diners across Saudi Arabia. We are confident that the partnership represents the beginning of an exciting growth journey for us in KSA and we will endeavor to win the hearts of our customers by serving delicious pizzas, starting from the first branch in Riyadh, Al Narjis area, whilst also continuing to offer product innovation and relatable, real, and lighthearted fun.”

About Americana Restaurants

A master franchisee known for opening and scaling iconic global brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, Wimpy and TGI Friday’s, Americana Restaurants is the region’s leading restaurant platform with a diverse network of quick and full-service restaurants across the Middle East, North Africa and Kazakhstan.

About Pizza Hut:

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza restaurant. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates approximately 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.