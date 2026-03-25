The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) marked Bahraini Youth Day, observed annually on 25 March, by spotlighting the vital contribution of young Bahrainis to the Kingdom’s progress and innovation landscape.

The University emphasized that youth continue to play a defining role in shaping the nation’s future, driving forward economic and social development, and contributing to a more prosperous and forward-looking society, particularly in a challenging regional landscape that calls for resilience and renewed determination.

Furthermore, AUBH expressed pride in its students for the caliber of achievements they have demonstrated across academic, professional and competitive platforms, both in Bahrain and internationally. These accomplishments reflect the strength of the University’s educational approach, which goes beyond traditional learning by combining academic excellence with practical, real-world experience.

The American University of Bahrain continues to invest in young talent as a key driver of sustainable development, equipping the next generation to contribute to the Kingdom’s progress and future growth.

On this occasion, Dr. Wafa Al Mansoori, Acting President and Chief Academic Officer of the American University of Bahrain, said: “Bahraini Youth Day offers an important occasion to acknowledge the potential of our young people and the meaningful role they play in shaping the Kingdom’s future. Amid challenging circumstances that call for unity and collective responsibility, Bahraini youth have shown remarkable awareness, resilience, and sound judgement in responding to a rapidly evolving landscape, while continuing to contribute across a wide range of fields in ways that reinforce the Kingdom’s progress and prosperity.”

Dr. Al Mansoori added: “We remain focused on equipping our students with the knowledge, mindset, and capabilities needed to lead with purpose and create meaningful impact. By nurturing capable and forward-looking individuals, we aspire to develop a new generation of leaders driven by a deep sense of responsibility towards society and the nation’s continued progress."