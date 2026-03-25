Dubai Investments posted a double-digit growth in earnings for the full year 2025 despite a decline in property sales, supported by higher fair value gains on investments, rental income and asset quality.

Net profit for the year reached AED 1.54 billion ($421.06 million), up 31% from a year ago, according to the company’s consolidated financial results released on Tuesday.

Rental income went up 13% to AED 1.19 billion, while the fair valuation of investments rose by 31.5% to AED 150.2 million.

Net impairment losses on financial assets dropped significantly from AED 272 million in 2024 to AED 55 million last year.

These positive results managed to offset the 38% decline in property sales, which reached AED 633.8 million, down from AED 1.03 billion a year prior.

Earnings per share stood at AED 0.36, up 28.6% from a year earlier.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com