Dubai, United Arab Emirates: NRTC, a core subsidiary of Ghitha Holding PJSC and part of International Holding Company, today announced significant progress in integrating and scaling Taaza Healthy Food Industries LLC (Taaza.ae) into its portfolio.

At a time when resilient, locally grown and value-added food solutions are critical, NRTC is reaffirming its commitment to the UAE by actively deploying its infrastructure, sourcing network, and customer base to unlock Taaza’s next phase of growth, transforming it into a nationally scaled, fresh food platform that supports local producers and strengthens the country’s food ecosystem.

Since the acquisition, Taaza has continued to operate as a focused, early-stage processing platform, currently producing approximately 5,000 litres of fresh juices and 4 tonnes of fresh-cut fruits and vegetables per month, supported by a portfolio of more than 100 SKUs and 90 active B2B customers across retail, HORECA and institutional channels.

Under NRTC’s integration roadmap, the business is now positioned for rapid capacity expansion and margin enhancement through access to established sourcing, cold chain logistics and nationwide distribution infrastructure.

As part of a phased investment and optimisation plan, NRTC expects to scale Taaza’s production capacity significantly over the next five years, increasing output to up to 250,000 litres of juice per month and up to 100,000 kilograms of fresh-cut products per month. This represents a more than fiftyfold increase in juice capacity and a more than twenty-fivefold increase in fresh-cut output, driven through a combination of facility upgrades, operational efficiencies and the development of a new production site. The scale-up is expected to transform Taaza from a niche operator into a nationally scaled food manufacturing platform.

On the commercial front, Taaza’s products are being progressively integrated into NRTC’s distribution network, providing access to more than 200 B2C retail points and over 200 HORECA outlets nationwide. This expanded reach is expected to materially improve asset utilisation and unit economics while accelerating revenue growth by embedding Taaza’s portfolio directly into NRTC’s existing customer relationships.

Beyond its core juice and fresh-cut offerings, NRTC is also advancing plans to expand Taaza into adjacent, higher-margin categories, including ready-to-eat meals, hot kitchen offerings, bakery and desserts, ice creams and frozen products, as well as infant and specialised nutrition. This category diversification is designed to increase share of wallet per customer while strengthening the platform’s position within the fast-growing healthy convenience segment.

Strategically, the integration brings together NRTC’s leadership in fresh produce sourcing and distribution, Taaza’s value-added processing capabilities and the organic and clean-label strengths of Ripe Organic. This convergence enables a full-spectrum offering spanning conventional fresh produce, certified organic products and premium value-added nutrition, enhancing cross-selling opportunities and strengthening customer lifetime value across both retail and foodservice channels.

The combined platform also strengthens NRTC’s vertically integrated farm-to-market model, supporting more than 150 UAE farms while improving utilisation of fresh produce through value-added processing. This not only reduces food loss but also enhances margins across the value chain. Upstream integration is further reinforced by Al Hashemeya Farms in Egypt, improving supply continuity, quality control and resilience across both fresh and processed categories. The strategy aligns closely with the UAE’s UAE Food Security Strategy 2051, with a focus on local sourcing, responsible processing and long-term sustainability.

Commenting on the development, Mohammed Alrifai, Group CEO of NRTC, said, “With the acquisition now firmly behind us, our focus is on execution and scaling. Taaza provides the right platform at the right stage, a high-quality operation with strong fundamentals that can be significantly expanded through our infrastructure. This is a clear example of how we deploy capital efficiently: integrating and accelerating existing capabilities rather than building from scratch, while contributing to a more resilient and future-ready food ecosystem in the UAE.”

A spokesperson for Taaza added, “Since joining NRTC, we have entered a new phase of growth. Access to capital, sourcing strength and national distribution is already enabling us to scale faster, expand our product range and reach a broader customer base, while maintaining our focus on quality and innovation.”

About NRTC Group

Founded in 1973, NRTC Group (Nassar Al Rifai Trading Company) is one of the region’s leading importers, distributors, and processors of fresh fruits and vegetables, with operations spanning the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Egypt. Built on a fully integrated farm-to-fork ecosystem, the Group oversees global sourcing, farming, processing, packaging, logistics, distribution, and consumer delivery across multiple markets.

NRTC Group’s portfolio includes: NRTC (UAE & KSA distribution), Mirak (UAE-based production, packing and processing), Mahsool, Al Hashemeya Farms – Egypt (strategic farmland acquisition enhancing upstream supply), and Ripe Organic (a newly acquired homegrown brand serving the organic and clean-label retail segment).

With sourcing from 50+ global origins, advanced supply chain infrastructure, and a strong presence across retail, HORECA, government, and e-commerce channels, NRTC Group plays a key role in supporting local farming, strengthening regional food resilience, and advancing the UAE’s Food Security Strategy 2051 as part of the wider Ghitha Holding / IHC ecosystem.

For more information visit www.nrtcgroup.com

About Taaza.ae

Taaza Healthy Food Industries LLC is a Dubai-based producer of value-added fresh foods, specialising in premium juices, fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ice pops, and healthy convenience products. The company is recognised for its certifications, operational discipline, and innovation-driven approach to fresh nutrition.

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The Guild

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