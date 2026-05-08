Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a global leader in applied AI for intelligent systems, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the City of Almaty to support the development of next-generation urban infrastructure and accelerate the city’s digital transformation.

The agreement, signed by Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, and Darkhan Satybaldy, Mayor (Akim) of Almaty, establishes a structured framework for collaboration focused on designing and deploying intelligent systems across the city’s core infrastructure.

Darkhan Satybaldy, Mayor of Almaty, said: “This partnership opens up new opportunities to further develop Almaty as a modern and technologically advanced metropolis. The adoption of AI-based solutions will enhance the efficiency of urban management and improve the quality of life for residents.”

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, commented: “Our work in Kazakhstan reflects a long-term commitment to building intelligent systems at national and city scale. In Almaty, we are moving beyond digitalization toward integrated urban infrastructure, anchored by sovereign AI capabilities, including a data center designed to power real-time city operations. This is about creating a unified operating layer for the city, where intelligence is embedded directly into how systems function.”

Under the MOU, Presight and the City of Almaty will define a joint roadmap to design and implement intelligent urban systems, including system architecture, feasibility assessments, and deployment models required for scaled execution.

The collaboration will explore the deployment of integrated solutions across urban mobility, public safety, and municipal services. This includes intelligent transport systems, digital platforms for public services, and the development of real-time city management and situational command centers powered by data and artificial intelligence.

A key pillar of the partnership is the planned development of foundational digital infrastructure, including an AI data center. The parties will assess requirements spanning compute capacity, network architecture, energy provision, cooling, security, and site location, ensuring the infrastructure is designed to support long-term, scalable deployment of sovereign intelligent systems.

Beyond system design, the collaboration includes joint technical, regulatory, financial, and economic studies to evaluate project viability and quantify expected impact, reinforcing a deployment-led approach grounded in measurable outcomes.

As part of the agreement, Presight and the City of Almaty will also collaborate on knowledge exchange, joint research, and ecosystem development, including engagement with the Almaty AI Hub and the potential establishment of a regional Presight office to support long-term delivery and local capability building.

The partnership builds on Presight’s existing work and presence in Kazakhstan – which includes the Astana smart city project, AI supercomputer, and local office – and represents the next stage of its engagement in the country, expanding collaboration with municipal institutions and advancing the development of integrated urban infrastructure.

By combining local leadership with Presight’s applied intelligence capabilities, the collaboration aims to deliver secure, scalable, and sovereign infrastructure that enhances city performance, strengthens resilience, and improves quality of life.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi–based G42, and a global leader in applied AI for intelligent systems.

Operating across infrastructure, capital, and societal systems, Presight builds and deploys AI-enabled platforms that embed operational intelligence into complex environments at national and enterprise scale. Its systems operate within secure and regulated frameworks, ensuring resilience, accountability, and long-term performance.

Intelligence. Applied.

For further information, please contact media@presight.ai