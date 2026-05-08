Abu Dhabi, UAE –The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PepsiCo to expand the Future Industries Lab in the UAE, supporting SMEs and helping equip young Emiratis with practical experience in the industrial sector.

The MoU, signed at the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, sees PepsiCo become the first food and beverage company to join the Future Industries Lab.

The collaboration supports MoIAT’s efforts to strengthen industrial capabilities, empower SMEs, and prepare the next generation of Emirati talent through practical, industry‑focused learning.

Under the MoU, PepsiCo provides participants with exposure to different areas of its business in the UAE, including brand building, supply chain management, sustainability, and finance. Participants will also visit the facilities of PepsiCo’s bottling partner, Dubai Refreshment Company, to gain firsthand insight into manufacturing and operations.

His Excellency Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of MoIAT, said: “This partnership reflects how the UAE is leveraging public-private collaboration to develop capabilities, empower SMEs, and support talent in industry. The Future Industries Lab opens new opportunities for young Emiratis and supports industrial companies in their growth and competitiveness.”

Wael Ismail, Vice President of Corporate Affairs for International Beverages, PepsiCo, said: “Joining the Future Industries Lab gives us the opportunity to work more closely with young Emiratis and SMEs that will shape the future of industry in the UAE. PepsiCo has been part of the UAE for 60 years, and we have seen firsthand how much can happen when government and business work together with a long-term mindset. Through the Future Industries Lab, we hope participants leave with a real understanding of how industry operates day to day, and with confidence in the opportunities the sector can offer them.”

Through the Future Industries Lab, PepsiCo joins a network of leading companies from different sectors contributing technical and industrial training across areas including operations, quality, supply chains, and market access.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT):

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE’s quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognizing industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Industry and Advanced Technology Strategy, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors including food security, healthcare, defense, space, aerospace and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances national In-Country Value (ICV), supports entrepreneurship, and empowers Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE manufactured products in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: MEDIA@moiat.gov.ae

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, and Quaker. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people.

For more details, please contact:

Bedour Mossa

bmossa@apcoworldwide.co