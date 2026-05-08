Both companies also ink broader commercial agreement to bring integrated solutions to global markets

Istanbul, Turkiye: EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Baykar, an international leader in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and artificial intelligence technology, have signed two agreements at SAHA 2026 that together mark a significant deepening of their strategic partnership.

The first contract, signed by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, and Mr. Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, will see Baykar provide support services to EDGE to integrate and demonstrate the advanced capabilities of the mission-proven and highly modular AL TARIQ line of all-weather, day/night, long-range PGMs on the multirole high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) Bayraktar AKINCI unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).

The second agreement, signed by Murat Kilinc, Business Development Director at Baykar and Yousef Al Blooshi, Senior Sales Manager at EDGE, establishes a commercial framework under which both parties will be authorised to market and offer products from each other's range as part of their respective customer propositions. The agreement further opens the door for broader cross-selling opportunities across both companies' wider product offerings.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, said: “The defence industry is moving towards integrated, end-to-end solutions, and this partnership with Baykar is a direct reflection of that. By combining our advanced and proven smart weapon systems with the AKINCI UCAV platform, we are demonstrating the value of collaborative innovation in delivering precision, scalability, and operational flexibility across complex mission environments. Together, we can offer our customers across international markets a truly seamless, integrated capability that meets the highest operational standards.”

Haluk Bayraktar, CEO, Baykar, said: “Thanks to the different ammunition integrations we have added to our Bayraktar AKINCI platform, we offer our users a much wider range of options and operational flexibility in the field. With this strategic collaboration, we are enhancing the capabilities of our platforms while further strengthening our global partnerships and leading position in the defence industry.”

These agreements are the latest milestones in a growing strategic alliance between EDGE and Baykar, aimed at expanding precision strike capabilities for Baykar's UAV customers. It follows an earlier deal to integrate the DESERT STING 16 guided-glide weapon onto the Bayraktar TB2.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

About BAYKAR

Baykar is a leading high-technology company advancing Türkiye’s full independence through original and indigenous innovation in defense and aviation. Driving the National Technology Initiative with a young and dynamic team, Baykar leads a paradigm shift in aviation and continues to shape the global unmanned aerial vehicle sector.

Having funded all its projects entirely from its own resources since inception, Baykar maintained its position in 2025 as the world’s largest exporter in the unmanned aerial vehicle segment. With a 60% share of the global UAV export market, an export volume of $2.2 billion in 2025, and around 90% of its revenues generated from exports in recent years, Baykar has become a locomotive of Türkiye’s high-technology exports. Ranked among Türkiye’s top 10 exporters across all sectors in 2023 and 2024, Baykar also served as the defense and aerospace sector’s export leader in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. As the world’s largest unmanned aerial vehicle company, Baykar has signed export agreements with 39 countries, including 36 countries for the Bayraktar TB2 UCAV and 16 countries for the Bayraktar AKINCI UCAV.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Baykar Technology Media Relations Office

mediarelations@baykartech.com