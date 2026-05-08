Abu Dhabi, UAE — Yasi One, a next-generation artificial intelligence platform developed in Abu Dhabi, has officially launched, positioning itself as a new entrant in the AI sector with a focus on accuracy, reliability, and responsible intelligence.

Developed through a strategic collaboration between Italian AI company Synapsia and UAE-based Aion Global, Yasi One combines European engineering expertise with regional market understanding to deliver an AI platform tailored for both regional and global users.

Unlike conventional AI systems that prioritize rapid responses, Yasi One has been designed around a proprietary dual-engine architecture aimed at delivering more accurate and context-aware outputs. Its “Think Flow” engine applies structured reasoning and multi-model validation to analyze queries, while “Task Flow” converts insights into actionable execution, allowing users to manage complex tasks more efficiently.

Carlo de Giuseppe, CEO of Synapsia, commented: “Yasi One was built on the belief that AI must earn trust, not demand it. Our platform addresses the growing need for intelligent systems that prioritize accuracy, privacy, and true cultural relevance.”

Adding to this, Stefano Mancuso, COO and Co-Founder, Aion Global, stated: “We lead operations and product design with a strategic vision grounded in over 25 years of experience in solutions delivery and more than a decade in artificial intelligence, with the goal of delivering a reliable and practical user experience.”

Privacy and data protection remain central to the platform’s positioning. According to the company, Yasi One ensures that user conversations, documents, and data are not used for general AI model training. The platform also incorporates advanced validation systems designed to reduce misinformation and improve response accuracy.

Built with a strong emphasis on Arabic language capabilities and cultural understanding, Yasi One aims to support the growing demand for regionally relevant AI technologies while maintaining international scalability standards. Backed by investors from Europe and the United States, the launch further highlights the UAE’s ambitions to strengthen its role in the development of responsible and human-centric AI solutions.

Yasi One is now available through Yasi One, as well as on the App Store and Google Play.