When a mid-market enterprise in the Middle East needs SAP expertise, the usual answer is a large global integrator with a broad bench and a hefty price tag, or a smaller regional firm with limited capacity. RheinBrücke IT Consulting has changed that equation. Following its acquisition of Empowersys Technology and Learning Services in December 2025, RheinBrücke now offers the full spectrum of SAP services, from initial advisory through implementation, managed support, and workforce development, delivered by a 40-strong team of certified SAP consultants with a track record of Fortune 500 implementations and global rollouts.

WHAT IS NOW POSSIBLE FOR SAP CLIENTS

The practical impact for organisations in the Middle East is significant. Whether a business is planning its first SAP implementation, navigating the move from SAP ECC to S/4HANA, seeking a specialist for SAP Business One, or looking for reliable application management support, RheinBrücke can now deliver it. The full portfolio spans SAP S/4HANA and S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Business One for mid-market enterprises, SuccessFactors and HCM, HANA Analytics and Business Intelligence, Fiori application development, SAP Integration via PI/PO, and Application Management Services. For organisations at the S/4HANA migration decision point, RheinBrücke can take them from readiness assessment and business case through to post-go-live support, through a single, regionally anchored team.

WHO EMPOWERSYS IS

Empowersys is an analyst-recognised SAP solution provider, with a multi-country global rollout track record of over a decade and has a history of delivery partnership with major international systems integrators, they bring a level of SAP maturity that is immediately deployable for RheinBrücke's ME client base. The team has worked across precision manufacturing, engineering, and process industries, building a reputation for project management rigour and deep SAP functional expertise.

LEADERSHIP QUOTES

Vetri Selvan, CEO, RheinBrücke IT Consulting: "Mid-market businesses rarely have the IT resources to match their ambitions. RheinBrücke was built for exactly this gap. Our merger with Empowersys means we can now offer end-to-end SAP capability alongside our broader digital transformation portfolio, giving mid-market and PE-backed businesses access to enterprise-grade expertise without enterprise-level cost."

Ramesh Babu, Founder and Director, Empowersys: "Empowersys was founded on the belief that SAP should be accessible to mid-market businesses, not just global enterprises. Joining RheinBrücke gives our clients a single partner for the full journey, from SAP strategy and implementation through to integration, data intelligence and ongoing support, delivered by teams who understand mid-market constraints."

ABOUT RHEINBRÜCKE

RheinBrücke is an international enterprise technology consultancy headquartered in the Netherlands, with offices in Dubai, Dubai Silicon Oasis, India, and the UK. The firm delivers ERP implementation and managed services across SAP, Epicor, and Microsoft Dynamics, alongside digital transformation, data intelligence, and the Gartner-recognised MeRLIN Strategic Sourcing platform. RheinBrücke holds Epicor Platinum EMEAI partner status since 2014, Microsoft Gold Partner status, and has delivered projects across 45 countries. Contact: info@rheincs.com | www.rheincs.com