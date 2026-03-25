Arab Finance: Non-bank financial services provider Contact Financial Holding (CNFN) reported consolidated operating income of EGP 2.8 billion in 2025, marking a 12% year-on-year (YoY) increase, as per an emailed press release.

The increase was supported by performance in the financing division and a rise in insurance revenues.

The group recorded consolidated net income of EGP 345 million by year-end.

The results follow the implementation of an organizational restructuring program and continued investment in digital infrastructure supported by artificial intelligence technologies across its subsidiaries.

The company said this aligns with its strategy to strengthen risk management models, improve operational efficiency, and support sustainable growth.

Contact also highlighted its focus on enhancing the quality of its financing portfolio, expanding digital solutions to meet market demand, and leveraging its diversified licensing structure to support balanced growth across sectors.

The financing division remained the group’s primary contributor, with operating income rising 12% YoY to EGP 2.2 billion. The increase was supported by a focus on higher-margin products and returns from portfolio transfer activity.

The company also continued portfolio optimization and refined its underwriting framework, aiming to improve asset quality and strengthen its balance sheet.

In parallel, the insurance division, led by Sarwa Life Insurance and Sarwa Insurance, recorded higher results.

Insurance revenues rose 58% YoY to EGP 2.9 billion, while total gross written premiums increased 46% to EGP 3.3 billion. This led to a 15% rise in operating income for the segment, reaching EGP 562 million.

Sarwa Life Insurance reported a 49% increase in gross written premiums to EGP 1.88 billion, while Sarwa Insurance grew 42% to EGP 1.45 billion, reflecting expanded product offerings.

On the digital front, the group’s Contact Now application recorded growth in user activity.

New downloads rose 91%, while registrations increased by 98%. The total value of transactions conducted through the platform exceeded EGP 2 billion.