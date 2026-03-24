Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company, also known as Solutions by STC, has signed a one‑year contract valued at 1.39 billion ($37 million) with Saudi Aramco for the Upstream Supercomputers Project.

The project will develop high-performance computing infrastructure to bolster Saudi Aramco’s digital capabilities in areas such as oil and gas exploration and reservoir analysis.

The project’s financial impact is expected to begin appearing in the company’s statements from Q1 2027.

Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com