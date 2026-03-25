Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) — Sahm App, a trading platform licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) has ranked No. 1 in the Finance category on the Saudi App Store as of March 2025, underscoring the platform's sustained users growth and the rising momentum of retail investing in the kingdom.

This milestone comes against the backdrop of Saudi Arabia's ongoing capital market transformation and increasing international accessibility. As more investors seek efficient and digitally enabled entry points into the market, Sahm continues to scale alongside this structural shift. The ranking adds to a series of key achievements for the platform, including surpassing one million users and expanding access to eligible investors globally.

Through Sahm App, investors can access a broad suite of Saudi market products, including listed equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and real estate investment trusts (REITs). By combining a regulated platform with intuitive user experience and lifetime zero-brokerage commission trading on Saudi stocks, Sahm helps investors build long-term portfolios with greater cost efficiency.

In addition to market access, Sahm further supports its users through advanced investment tools, educational content via Sahm Academy, and an active investor community designed to strengthen financial literacy and peer engagement.

Commenting on the milestone, Mohammed Asiri, Chief Financial Officer of Sahm, said: “The Saudi capital market continues to evolve through increased accessibility and deeper investor participation. Sahm’s growth reflects this shift toward more inclusive digital investing. We remain focus on delivering a secure, transparent, and cost-efficient platform that supports investors in building long-term, well-balanced portfolios.”

Sahm App is available for download on the iOS App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery. Eligible investors worldwide can now gain exposure to the Saudi and global markets through the Sahm platform. For more information, please visit www.sahmcapital.com.

About Sahm App

Developed by Sahm Capital, licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), the Sahm App is a trading platform designed for retail investors globally. It provides seamless access to both the Saudi and U.S. markets within a secure, regulated environment. With its intuitive interface and advanced investment tools, the app has surpassed one million users in Saudi Arabia and has achieved the No. 1 position in the Finance category on the Saudi App Store.