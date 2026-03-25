Dubai Investments, a multi-asset investment group in the UAE, today (March 25) reported a 31% increase in its annual profit before tax for FY 2025 supported by steady income across its diversified portfolio spanning real estate, manufacturing and investments.

Announcing the results for the year ended December 31, 2025, Dubai Investments said: "Profit before tax for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025 reached AED1.7 billion ($463 million), up from AED1.3 billion ($354 million) a year earlier.

Net profit attributable to shareholders climbed to AED1.55 billion from AED1.21 billion, while earnings per share rose to 0.36 dirhams from 0.28 dirhams.

The Dubai group's total income stood at AED4.63 billion with rental income contributing AED1.19 billion or about a quarter of the total, the company said.

Total assets increased to AED23.28 billion at the end of 2025, compared with AED22.1 billion a year earlier. Equity attributable to shareholders rose to AED14.9 billion from AED14.1 billion.

The company’s board proposed a cash dividend of 0.25 dirhams per share, subject to shareholder approval.

Commenting on the full-year results, its Vice Chairman and CEO Khalid Bin Kalban said: "Dubai Investments’ performance in 2025 reflects the strength of the Group’s diversified portfolio and disciplined execution across the business."

"During the year, Dubai Investments made progress across its core business sectors, including real estate, investments and manufacturing, while advancing regional expansion and pursuing selective investment opportunities aligned with its long-term strategy. The Group continues to prioritise the expansion of float glass manufacturing facility and the execution of ongoing real estate projects," he noted.

Looking ahead, Dubai Investments said it remained cautiously optimistic about 2026, citing the resilience of the UAE economy despite global macroeconomic challenges.

In the real estate sector, the Group continues to focus on the timely delivery of its ongoing developments in line with planned execution schedules.

Dubai Investments said construction was progressing as planned across key projects, including Danah Bay apartments on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, Violet Tower in Jumeirah Village Circle, Asayel Avenue at Mirdif Hills and Al Vista in Meydan.

Handover activities are underway across completed components, with planned deliveries across these developments expected to commence from the second half of 2026 and continue through 2028, in line with previously communicated timelines, it stated.

Beyond the UAE, the Group continues to advance its mixed-use development initiatives, through consistent progress at DIP Angola, reflecting its disciplined approach to extending proven development models into targeted international markets.

In the manufacturing sector, Dubai Investments’ industrial companies continue to invest in advanced technologies, enhance production capabilities and expand capacity across key product lines.

These initiatives are supporting higher production volumes, improved operational efficiency and the development of value-added products, while strengthening market reach across the UAE and key regional and international markets, said the statement.

The Group remains focused on reinforcing its manufacturing platform also as a core contributor to long-term value creation, it added.

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