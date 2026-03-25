Arab Finance: The Waterway, an Egyptian real estate company, plans to establish a real estate investment fund worth EGP 10 billion ($190.2 million) during the first half (H1) of 2026 to finance its projects, CEO Hossam Hassan told Asharq Business.

The fund will leverage the company's leased real estate assets in the commercial, administrative, and residential sectors, Hassan added.

The company owns leased assets at an estimated value of EGP 40 billion, generating recurring and stable returns.

In July 2025, the Waterway opened its first hotel on the North Coast with a capacity of 60 rooms, with plans to expand to 180 rooms by 2027. The project’s investment stands at EGP 2 billion, including the land value.

The company also acquired a hotel near the Grand Egyptian Museum with 55 suites, with investments totaling EGP 450 million.

Moreover, the real estate developer purchased an adjacent plot of land to establish a hotel restaurant, with an investment of EGP 100 million. The hotel and restaurant are scheduled to open in October 2026.

Globally, the Waterway acquired a plot of land in Greece to build a 60-room hotel under the 'My Hotel’ brand, with total investments of €35 million. The construction phase is set to commence this year.

The chairman also rolled out the group’s plans to enter the medical sector by establishing specialized hospitals. The first project will be a women's and children's hospital, with a capacity of 60 rooms.

Currently, the group is studying investment costs in preparation for commencing construction in 2027.

In 2025, the company recorded sales amounting to EGP 18 billion, which is targeted to increase to EGP 30 billion at the end of 2026, supported by the launch of new projects in Sheikh Zayed and New Cairo.