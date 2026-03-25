Abu Dhabi, UAE: Phoenix Venture Partners Limited (“PVP”) announced today that it has led the $2.5 million Pre Series A priced equity round in GAGA Inc. (“GAGA”), the Saudi edtech platform delivering live, interactive learning for students aged 4 to 18. The investment, made through Phoenix Venture Partners Innovation Fund (CEIC) Limited, marks GAGA’s first fully priced institutional round and reflects strong confidence in its market position, execution, and long-term growth potential.



GAGA has rapidly become a leading platform in Arabic online education, offering expert‑led live classes across more than 200 subjects and supported by a rigorously vetted educator network. Built specifically for young learners, GAGA’s live learning interface emphasizes real-time interaction, peer collaboration, and measurable outcomes, addressing a growing demand for high‑quality, accessible Arabic educational content across the Kingdom.



PVP’s lead investment reinforces its commitment to technology innovation across the MENA region, particularly in education technology, and aligns with its strategy to support high‑impact Saudi founders. The firm views the Kingdom as one of the region’s most dynamic tech markets, shaped by rapid digital transformation, strong youth engagement, and national initiatives that continue to accelerate sector growth.



Commenting on the investment, Steve Khayat, Founder & CEO of PVP, said: “Our investment in GAGA reflects our strong conviction in the team’s resilience, drive, and ability to deliver meaningful impact at scale. The platform elevates the quality and availability of Arabic educational content, giving young learners access to interactive, high‑quality experiences in their own language. In moments when global circumstances challenge us, we believe even more strongly in backing founders who create real impact, and our long‑term commitment to the GCC, including the Kingdom’s rapidly growing tech ecosystem, has never been stronger. GAGA is reshaping how students engage with learning in the Kingdom and serves as a powerful complement to the traditional schooling system. We are proud to lead this priced round and support GAGA’s next phase of growth.”



Abdullah Al-Khorasani, Co‑Founder & CEO of GAGA, added: “This round marks an important milestone in our mission to make world‑class, interactive Arabic learning accessible to every family in Saudi Arabia. With PVP’s belief in our vision, we will expand our educator network, strengthen our Arabic content, and accelerate our technology development to empower more students across the Kingdom.”



About Phoenix Venture Partners Limited

Phoenix Venture Partners Ltd. (“PVP”) is a venture capital firm headquartered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).