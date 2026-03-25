Manama, Bahrain: GFH Financial Group (“GFH” or “the Group”) today announced the successful conclusion of its Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at GFH House, Bahrain Financial Harbour, for the financial year ended 31st December 2025, with shareholders also able to participate via virtual attendance.

During the Annual General Meeting, shareholders approved a number of key resolutions reflecting the Group’s strong performance and supporting its strategic growth trajectory. Shareholders endorsed the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute cash dividends of 10.11% of the nominal value of all ordinary shares, excluding treasury shares, amounting to up to US$100 million (equivalent to US$0.0268 / BD0.0101 / AED0.0984 per share) including the interim cash dividend of US$0.0053 that was distributed to shareholders on 11 September 2025.

Shareholders also ratified the minutes of the previous Annual General Meeting held on 20th March 2025, in addition to approving the Board of Directors’ report on the Group’s activities for the financial year ended 31st December 2025, the Sharia Supervisory Board report, the external auditors’ report and the consolidated financial statements for the year 2025.

In addition, shareholders approved the transfer of US$14.011 million to the statutory reserve, the allocation of US$7 million to GFH Foundation and payment of the zakat due on the Group’s shares, and the carry forward of approximately US$19.099 million as retained earnings for the coming year. Other approvals included US$3 million as remuneration for the Board of Directors, as well as the ratification of the corporate governance report and the Group’s compliance with governance requirements issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the Central Bank of Bahrain, in addition to the disclosure and approval of transactions conducted with related parties or major shareholderspursuant to Article (189) of Bahrain’s Commercial Companies Law.

Shareholders also approved the repurchase of treasury shares not exceeding 10% of the total issued shares, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Bahrain. The share buyback aims to attract strategic shareholders, enhance market liquidity and support the Group’s employee share incentive programme.

Furthermore, shareholders approved the appointment or reappointment of the Group’s external auditors for the financial year ending 31st December 2026, authorising the Board of Directors to determine their fees, in addition to discharging the Board of Directors from liability for their actions during the financial year ended 31st December 2025, and considering any other matters in accordance with Article (207) of the Commercial Companies Law.

Commenting on the outcomes of the meetings, Mr Hisham Alrayes, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of GFH Financial Group, said: “The outcomes of this year’s AGM reflect the continued confidence of our shareholders in GFH’s strategy and long-term growth trajectory. The approval of a strong cash dividend reflects the Group’s financial performance and its continued ability to deliver sustainable value to shareholders, while we continue to evolve our banking and investment model, and strengthen our presence across regional and global markets.”

He added: “We remain committed to strengthening our financial and governance framework while broadening our base of strategic shareholders and enhancing the liquidity of our shares in the market. Our share-based incentive programmes also play a key role in attracting top talent and driving institutional performance. Through these initiatives, we look forward to building on our achievements and further expanding our investment portfolio across key sectors to support the Group’s growth in the years ahead.”

GFH Financial Group currently manages assets and funds valued at approximately US$24 billion, including a global investment portfolio spanning the Middle East, Europe and North America, across sectors including logistics, healthcare, education, technology and real estate. GFH’s shares are listed on the Bahrain Bourse, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market.

About GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

GFH Financial Group, licensed as an Islamic wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain and headquartered at GFH House, P.O. Box 10006, Manama Sea Front, Kingdom of Bahrain, is one of the most recognised financial groups in the GCC region. Its businesses include Wealth & Investment Management, Credit & Financing Income and Treasury & Proprietary Income, with assets and funds under management of around US$24 billion. The Group’s investments are principally focused across the GCC, the United States and Europe. GFH is listed in Bahrain Bourse, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com.

Media Contacts:

GFH Financial Group

Nawal Al-Naji

Senior Manager- Corporate Communications

Email: nalnaji@gfh.com

Website: www.gfh.co