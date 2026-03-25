Bermuda, XBTO, a global leader in institutional digital asset solutions, today announced that it has secured commitments toward a capital raise of up to $217 million to support the next phase of its institutional digital assetplatform and business expansion.

As part of this broader initiative, XBTO has entered into a strategic partnership with ValueLabs, a global technology and Agentic AI services firm, and ValueLabs has taken a minority equity stake in XBTO Global Limited, the XBTO Group holding company.

The partnership supports XBTOʼs mission to bridge traditional trading, wealth and asset management, and the evolving digital asset ecosystem through

institutional-grade technology and infrastructure.

The partnership is built on the shared conviction that the future of finance lies in the seamless integration of digital assets into institutional portfolios. By combining ValueLabsʼ proprietary AiDE® platform and deep engineering expertise with XBTOʼs digital-asset market leadership and regulated infrastructure, the collaboration strengthens XBTOʼs technology foundation and accelerates the delivery of institutional-grade digital finance solutions.

The capital raise is intended to support three strategic priorities:

- First, scale XBTOʼs client facing technology infrastructure into a definitive

"one-stop shop" for institutions and High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs);

Strengthening custody architecture under Bermuda Monetary Authority

(BMA) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) frameworks to support

institutional-scale asset safeguarding and execution services.



- Second, Seed additional hedge funds, managed accounts, and structured

products across directional, market-neutral, and yield strategies designed to

perform across market cycles.

- Third, Develop collateralized lending & structured credit by launching

Lombard-style secured credit solutions for digital asset holders, with

institutional-grade collateral management and risk controls.

The investment comes as institutional participation in digital assets matures from speculative exploration to mandate-driven exposure. With sovereign wealth funds, insurance platforms, and private banks increasingly seeking structured entry points, the industry is shifting toward providers that combine balance-sheet strength with rigorous regulatory oversight. XBTOʼs strategy is to provide fully regulated, capital-efficient infrastructure across institutional custody, OTC and derivatives trading, liquidity provisioning, quantitative asset management, structured products, and secured digital asset lending.

“Our mission has always been to provide a world-class environment where

institutional and high-net-worth capital feels at home,ˮ said Philippe Bekhazi,

Founder, Chairman and CEO of XBTO. “Ever since we merged our long

standing and successful investment and trading operations with Stablehouse

to begin servicing Institutional and High Net Worth clients, the vision for XBTO has been to provide a level of bespoke service and comprehensive asset management that has, until now, been reserved for the sophisticated echelons of traditional finance. This partnership with ValueLabs allows us to reinforce that vision at an accelerated pace, delivering secure, sophisticated, and institutional grade services, in a regulated environment, that institutions and High Net Worth Individuals require.ˮ

“We see digital assets not as a standalone sector, but as a core component of the future financial architecture,ˮ said Arjun Rao, Founder and Chairman of ValueLabs. “Our partnership with XBTO reflects a shared belief that institutional-grade technology, automation, and regulatory discipline are essential to scaling digital finance responsibly. By combining our Agentic AI capabilities with XBTOʼs market leadership, we are focused on enabling an intelligent, resilient ecosystem that allows institutions to engage with digital assets with confidence.ˮ



About XBTO

From trading and custody, wealth and asset management, to capital markets, XBTO helps clients capture investment opportunities in the age of digital assets. Founded in 2015 as a proprietary trading firm, XBTO built its foundation through over a decade of active participation in digital asset markets.

Since 2023, XBTO has evolved into a vertically integrated digital assets investment firm, spanning capital markets, regulated custody and trading, and quantitative wealth and asset management. The firmʼs asset management arm leverages deep Bitcoin expertise to deploy risk-adjusted strategies across the alpha-beta continuum, designed to perform across market cycles and regulatory environments.

Complementing this technical rigor, XBTOʼs trading and custody divisions offer bespoke/white glove services to institutional and HNWI clients.

With decades of experience earned as a leading financial institution with deep expertise in digital markets, XBTO brings a rare combination of financial discipline and digital-native insight. XBTO operates under robust regulatory oversight, with operating entities regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority and the Financial Services Regulatory Authority in Abu Dhabi. It operates from key financial hubs including Bermuda, New York, Miami, London, Paris, and Abu Dhabi.

About ValueLabs

Founded in 1997, ValueLabs is a global Agentic AI and technology services firm that helps enterprises transform into AI-native organizations. At the core of this transformation is AiDE®, ValueLabsʼ proprietary Enterprise Operating System for the Agentic Era, which enables autonomous AI agents across software engineering, business operations, analytics, and strategic workflows.

With more than 7,000 professionals serving over 350 enterprise clients worldwide, ValueLabs combines deep engineering expertise with outcome-driven, Service-as-Software delivery models to help organizations modernize core systems, improve operational resilience, and unlock sustainable competitive advantage. ValueLabs also evaluates select strategic partnerships and minority investments aligned with its long-term technology vision.