Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Co. (KHC) posted a full year 2025 net profit of SAR 2.14 billion ($570 million), up 73% year on year.

The profit easily beat analysts’ mean estimate of SAR 1.27 billion, according to LSEG data.

KHC’s full year revenue rose 13% to SAR 2.69 billion, supported by higher dividend income, increased gains on investments classified as fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), and a rise in operating revenues.

The company’s equity investments, comprising global, Saudi listed and private assets, surged 61% YoY to SAR 49.8 billion, driven by exceptional valuation gains in xAI SpaceX and the Flynas IPO.

The diversified investment firm was founded by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who holds a 78.13% stake, while Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) owns 16.8%.

KHC’s board of directors also announced a total dividend of SAR 1.04 billion for 2025, with a dividend per share of SAR 0.28.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com