Kuwait, Jazeera Airways as part of its continued operational evolution, today announced that it will operate from two bases in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, adding King Fahd International Airport in Dammam (DMM) to its existing operations at Qaisumah Airport (AQI). Effective from 26 March 2026 at 00:00 hours, the addition of Dammam will further boost seat and cargo capacity, supporting efforts to keep Kuwait and the communities in Kuwait connected.

Operating from two airports will enable a significant scale-up of Jazeera Airways’ operations, with more than 20 destinations, 1,000 flights, 200,000 seats and 2 million tons of cargo capacity offered across its network through 30 April. This will support Kuwait as a whole, addressing the overwhelming need of the community as well as supply logistics during the ongoing regional situation.

Jazeera Airways has led an unprecedented effort in building connectivity for Kuwait and its people, by establishing an integrated air-to-land model via Qaisumah, enabling thousands of passengers to continue their journeys and stay connected with families and loved ones and their work despite widespread disruption.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

“Our priority from day one is to establish the connectivity bridge to keep Kuwait moving safely and reliably, despite the extraordinary challenges facing the region and Kuwait. By swiftly expanding our operational footprint in Saudi Arabia to include King Fahd International Airport in Dammam alongside Qaisumah, we are strengthening this connectivity bridge, supporting both the movement of people and the flow of essential goods. This expansion has enabled us to scale up to more than 20 destinations, 1,000 flights, 200,000 seats and 2 million tons of cargo capacity. This reflects both the resilience of our operations and the strong ability to serve Kuwait. We are especially thankful for the ongoing support from the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and our partners in the Kingdom for enabling this development. The entire Jazeera family has been tirelessly working round the clock to keep Kuwait and its community connected and will always be there especially when it matters the most."

Jazeera Airways continues to operate as the only airline connecting Kuwait to a growing network of destinations across Egypt, India, Jordan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Türkiye and the UAE, while remaining focused on ensuring safe, reliable, and continuous connectivity as it adapts its operations in real time to evolving circumstances.

All departure and arrivals for both Qaisumah and Dammam will continue at Jazeera’s temporary Terminal in Mishref at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds, Hall No. 8. Bookings for flights from Dammam will open from 18:00 pm on 25 March 2026. To book your flights, visit jazeeraairways.com or the Jazeera app.

Jazeera Airways also remains available to serve the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as cargo operators in Kuwait to facilitate supply chains into the country.