The new hospital marks the group’s eighth healthcare facility within the Kingdom, a testament to Almana’s continued commitment to the Saudi community

Dammam, KSA: Almana Group of Hospitals, the first healthcare provider in the Eastern Region and one of the oldest and largest medical companies in the Kingdom, today announced the opening of Aziziah Dammam Hospital – its eighth healthcare facility.

With a sprawling area of over 75,000 square meters, Aziziah Dammam Hospital is poised to provide medical care to a substantial number of patients each year. Today's opening is a significant step towards improving healthcare access for the people of Saudi Arabia. The project's completion by the end of 2024 will see the addition of 52 clinics and 185 beds, reflecting Almana's steadfast dedication to enhancing healthcare services.

Equipped with state-of-the-art digital operating rooms, the new hospital will further add to patient convenience by providing easy access for patients, visitors, and ambulances. The ER encompasses equipment and services to cover holistic, integrated, and specialized care designed to achieve the best possible patient outcomes.

A key highlight is the fully automated robotic pharmacy built for more efficient dispensing of medications, minimizing human errors, and reducing wait times.

Committed to delivering the highest standards of care, the hospital’s first phase will see 960 healthcare workers join the Almana workforce, all dedicated to providing specialized treatments meeting the highest standards of care.

Speaking about the monumental launch, Mr. Mana Almana CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of Almana Group of Hospitals said: “Aziziah Dammam Hospital marks a new chapter for Almana Group of Hospitals’ commitment and legacy to provide specialized, integrated, and comprehensive care to improve the health and well-being of the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030. Almana has always strived to provide comprehensive, compassionate care for thousands more patients each year and this new venture is a testament to our unwavering ambition to provide innovative health solutions and services to all our patients wherever they are and whenever they need them.”

Dr. Saleh Al Ahmed - Medical Director, of Aziziah Dammam Hospital, adds: “Thanks to the continued dedication and efforts of the team at Almana, we are primed for a remarkable launch of Aziziah Dammam Hospital, further expanding our reach and expertise in the way we care for patients. The new hospital provides patients access to a global network of physicians and specialists to provide the highest quality care and a world-class patient experience built around the best practices at Almana. We aim to do nothing less than redefine health care for the people who count on us every day in Saudi Arabia.”

Alongside Internal Medicine, General Surgery, Pediatrics, OB-GYN, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Urology, and Pre – Anesthesia, a new laboratory and Pathology Department will provide a comprehensive and wide variety of tests and services to ensure that patients are given the utmost care. The hospital’s qualified staff will be available 24/7 to assist physicians in diagnosing, establishing a prognosis, and detecting disease through screening, managing, and monitoring patients.

For further information on Aziziah Dammam Hospital, patients can visit the website or download the Almana Hospital application from the Apple Store and Google Play Store or call 920033440. Operating hours are from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm with emergency services open 24 hours a day.

