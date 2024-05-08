Design & ARchitecture bureau, a leading consultancy and engineering group will provide comprehensive consultancy services covering every stage of the project’s journey, from concept and planning to design development, procurement and construction management, turning visions into awe-inspiring realities.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Almal Real Estate Development, Dubai-based leading developer of ultra-luxury – award winning residential project Harrisoni La Mer, has announced the appointment of the Design & ARchitecture bureau (DAR) as their lead design consultant for its flagship development on Al Marjan Island, consisting on two properties: The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and The Unexpected Al Marjan Residencies. This project marks a significant milestone in the development of Al Marjan Island, one of the region’s premier tourism and investment destinations. Boasting more than 422 hotel rooms and fully managed residential units that open out to uninterrupted views of the picturesque Arabian Gulf, this undertaking will showcase the company’s ability to deliver exceptional and jaw-dropping results. The project will attract over 100 million USD in investments to the Middle East region; Palladium Hotel Group to manage operations under the renowned brand Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences.

The Al Marjan Island project, which will take the form of a fully managed hotel and residential units, aims to diversify the hospitality offerings on the stunning Al Marjan Island, catering to the discerning needs of travellers seeking a vibrant and dynamic experience. Situated approximately a one-hour drive from Dubai, the project strategically capitalises on the island's prime location, offering unparalleled views of the sea and the community of Al Marjan Island.

Design and ARchitecture bureau (DAR) has been a cornerstone of the architectural landscape in the UAE since its establishment in 1985, later re-structured in 1996 by Engineer Hussain Lootah and Architect Ibrahim Salem. Today, DAR is fuelled by a diverse and multicultural team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in design and engineering solutions. With nearly 800 successfully completed projects to its name, DAR has cemented its reputation as a leading practice in the UAE, Gulf, and Middle East regions.

DAR’s scope of work encompasses comprehensive design and engineering consultancy services throughout all stages of the project lifecycle, ensuring the realisation of Almal Real Estate Development’s vision for the development. With a focus on conceptualisation, planning, design development, procurement, project and construction management, quality assurance, and project closeout, DAR is committed to delivering a contemporary and visually stunning building that sets new standards for luxury hospitality in the region.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with DAR on our upcoming Al Marjan Island projects,” said Mohammad Khader, Head of Project Development, Almal Real Estate Development. “Their expertise and innovative approach to design align perfectly with our vision for creating a landmark destination that redefines luxury hospitality in Ras Al Khaimah.”

Mahdi Abu Aisheh, the Director of Development & Projects for DAR said of the appointment, “Being entrusted as the lead design consultant for the Al Marjan Island project is a tremendous honour for DAR. We are excited to embark on this journey with Almal Real Estate Development, and our team is committed to delivering a design that not only captures the essence of luxury and vibrancy but also sets a new benchmark for hospitality excellence in Ras Al Khaimah. This project offers an exciting new opportunity to showcase our expertise and innovation in crafting a truly distinctive and timeless masterpiece”.

DAR, with a dedicated team of skilled architects and engineers, consistently delivers exceptional results across various market sectors, demonstrating expertise in residential, commercial and hospitality projects. Known for efficient space planning and sustainable solutions, DAR leads in architectural innovation, consistently meeting and surpassing client expectations with every project.

This project will mark a significant milestone in the journey of Almal Real Estate Development towards realising its goal of delivering unmatched luxury and sophistication in the realm of hospitality and entertainment. Additionally, this project contributes significantly to the broader economic diversification strategy of the UAE, further strengthening its position in the global tourism market. The official launch of the project is now announced for May 16th, promising an evening filled with entertainment and the reveal of its ground-breaking concept.

Almal Real Estate Development is an award-winning dynamic investment and development firm headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Specializing in high-yield projects within the hospitality and residential sectors, the company leverages extensive expertise in investments, real estate, and construction. The developer’s residential portfolio includes the Harrisoni La Mer in Dubai, a two-floor luxury haven that seamlessly blends meticulous design inspired by Arabic traditions with a European lifestyle. These fully furnished villas offer a retreat from the world, radiating comfort and style.

Within the hospitality sector, Almal Real Estate Development’s standout project is a luxury hotel and residence situated on the beachfront line of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. Serving as the flagship project, it boasts nearly 422 room keys, diverse dining options, and entertainment facilities. This endeavour signifies Almal's commitment to redefining luxury hospitality experiences.

Since its establishment in 1985, the Design & Architecture Bureau (DAR) has consistently delivered cutting-edge design and engineering services across the UAE and the region. In 1996, the firm was restructured jointly by Engineer Hussain Lootah and Architect Ibrahim Salem. Today, DAR exudes the excellence dreamt of by its founders, with a multicultural staff at the helm, driven by a sense of mission and duty towards finding creative and innovative design and engineering solutions. Specialised in conceptualisation, planning, design development, procurement, project and construction management, quality assurance, and project closeout, Dar’s work speaks for itself, with nearly 800 projects completed across the UAE, Gulf, and Middle East regions.