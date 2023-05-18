Customers in Khalifa City are welcome to visit Allo Beirut’s newest location starting 17th May

The award-winning Lebanese street food restaurant has launched its largest outlet yet

The launch comes off the back of its partnership with RMAL Hospitality in Abu Dhabi

Allo Beirut continues to expand its presence with the opening of its second location in the capital and its sixth across the UAE

The new venue is the first outlet in Abu Dhabi to offer hubbly bubbly to diners

Allo Beirut has just opened doors to its largest outlet in the UAE, located in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi. Following Allo Beirut’s successful launch in the heart of Al Najda St., a second outlet from the brand has landed in Abu Dhabi as part of its expansion across the region. The second location of the award-winning restaurant boasts an indoor space of 600 square meters, as well as an outdoor space of 100 square meters. The largest venue serves over 350 people at any given time for a truly immersive dining experience for fans of the concept. The latest addition to the homegrown restaurant’s chain of outlets has been introduced in partnership with RMAL Hospitality PJSC, to offer the same authentic Lebanese street food that has made the loved F&B concept a hit amongst foodies across the region. Allo Beirut has officially opened its doors to its largest outlet in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi on May 17th.

The expansion into Khalifa City in Abu Dhabi comes as a response to the neighbourhood being an up-and-coming locality with many residents, expats and locals relocating to that part of town. As the location continues to grow with a large population influx, Allo Beirut is set to spread the magic of its award-winning menu in an emerging neighborhood. Complementing the option of dine-in, deliveries across surrounding areas are also available. Its strategic location supplements the reach of the first Allo Beirut outlet at Al Najda street and will help optimize deliveries across the capital. This is the brand's sixth location in the UAE, after becoming an echoing household name in Dubai in Hessa Street, City Walk, JBR, and Al Warqa City Mall and an emerging name in Abu Dhabi’s Al Najda street.

Allo Beirut’s menu continues to bring to the capital a taste of Beirut’s street food through its range of freshly made steaming manakish and kaaks, cooked-to-order smoky grilled meats, loved international delicacies with a Lebanese twist, as well as a comforting breakfast selection. The newest outlet is the first location in Abu Dhabi to introduce a range of flavourful puffs to give diners a complete experience of Arabic dining with an offering of Middle Eastern flavours. The menu also offers a selection of vegetarian items from sandwiches and platters to vegetarian daily dishes to cater to all dietary preferences.

Charbel Mhanna, CEO of Black Spoon Group said “Allo Beirut has earned a reputation for quality and authenticity, which it continues to build on with numerous accolades for its dynamic menu. We are thrilled to be taking our next big step in solidifying our prestige as a household name by opening the largest outlet in the UAE. Following the success of our first location in the capital’s Al Najda St, our promise of hospitality and quality can only be expected to grow manifold. Whether it’s a new guest or one who is familiar with the brand, we’re sure that when they walk into our newest outlet, they will be transported to the charmful Golden days of Beirut.”

Elias Madbak, Managing Director of RMAL Hospitality added “We’re certain that the largest outlet of Allo Beirut will bring an immersive experience to customers. Be it fans of the concept or those captivated by its vibrant energy synonymous with Beirut, there is something for everyone at Allo Beirut.”

Designed to bring the charm of their laid-back Lebanese setting to a promising neighborhood of the capital, Allo Beirut’s largest outlet in the UAE sets to be the ultimate dining destination for locals, expats and tourists alike. Open daily from 8am to 1am, Allo Beirut’s largest venue with ample parking space, has the capacity to accommodate hundreds of guests indoors and outdoors, with the option of delivery to ensure a wider reach across Abu Dhabi. Drop by the new location starting the 17th of May to not only enjoy a wide variety of authentic Lebanese food but to relive the nostalgia of the golden days of Beirut!

About Allo Beirut

Inspired by the street food culture of Beirut, Allo Beirut is an award-winning Lebanese street food concept. Allo Beirut, which was conceptualized in 2018 by Black Spoon group, offers nostalgic flavours of Beirut, in a fun, laid-back environment across four locations in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi. Their flagship location on Hessa St. operates 24/7. Allo Beirut at City Walk and JBR also operate daily 24/7. Allo Beirut Al Warqa City Mall and Allo Beirut Abu Dhabi operate daily from 8am to 1am. All locations are available for delivery across all platforms during specific timings: Hessa Street, City Walk, and JBR 24/7, Al Warqa and Abu Dhabi 8am to 3am. The pioneering Lebanese street food concept is also expected to launch more locations in Dubai as well as Abu Dhabi. Allo Beirut is also part of Black Spoon Group that owns and operates Ibn Albahr, Masti, Bombay Bungalow and House of Curry.

http://www.allobeirutstreetfood.com/