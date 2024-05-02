Cairo, Egypt: Allianz Egypt – the leading insurance company and an affiliate of SanlamAllianz, has launched the third edition of its unique experience “Allianz Athlete Experience” tailored for Egyptian athletes’ enthusiasts. This competition offers a remarkable opportunity for 18 winners to embark on a journey to the Olympic &Paralympic Games in Paris 2024, with Allianz Egypt being the exclusive insurance partner for the Olympic and Paralympic Committees from 2021- 2028. The winners are grouped into four primary categories, including athletes, employees, customers, and a winner from the social media platforms.

This initiative underscores Allianz Egypt’s unwavering commitment to reinforcing sports values and principles within the wider community, with a particular focus on youth engagement. Moreover, it reflects the company’s efforts towards fostering youth development and advancing the realm of sports as a cornerstone of its strategic vision.

Allianz Egypt has persistently activated various partnerships, sponsored sports federations and individual athletes, and remained devoted to nurturing Egyptian sports talents, aiming to make a tangible impact on the lives of aspiring athletes. Notably, four out of five of Allianz’s ambassadors for the International Olympic Games, have previously qualified for the international Olympic Games including Marwan El-Kamash in swimming, Saif Issa in Taekwondo, Ziad El-Sissy, and Nardine Ehab in fencing.

In parallel, Allianz Egypt spares no effort in highlighting the impact of the International Olympic and Paralympic Games, leveraging its roster of sports ambassadors to further amplify the message. Such efforts come within Allianz Egypt's steadfast commitment to supporting sports inclusivity and sustainability, recognizing the vital role of sports in fostering well-rounded healthy community. Through these initiatives, Allianz Egypt aims to expand opportunities for achieving sporting excellence both nationally and globally.

It's worth mentioning that earlier this year, Allianz Egypt signed an agreement with the National Olympic Committee to provide personal accident insurance covering sports injuries for Egyptian Olympic delegation. Furthermore, Allianz Egypt extend its support to its Paralympic ambassadors by offering them personal accident insurance covering sports injuries plans during the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris to support the Olympic and Paralympic champions.