Abu Dhabi - Al Masaood Automobiles, the exclusive distributor of the INFINITI brand in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has unveiled the all-new INFINITI QX60 in its showrooms across the capital. Customers can get a glimpse of the state-of-the-art technologies offered by the luxury SUV with its new cutting-edge, high-end versions available in three categories, namely Luxe, Sensory, and Autograph. The new model is available for booking at Al Masaood Automobiles’ INFINITI showrooms. For convenience, buyers may opt to book online at infiniti-abudhabi.com.

Irfan Tansel, CEO, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “We are proud to bring to Abu Dhabi, the latest edition of INFINITI’s QX60. The much-anticipated QX60, dubbed INFINITI’s most versatile three-row SUV for the whole family, reflects the brand’s interpretation of contemporary Japanese luxury. The QX60 has long been a favourite for our Abu Dhabi customers, with the new model’s stand-out looks and advanced driving aids pushing the bar higher for other SUVs in this segment. Decked with an impressive suite of smart technologies for safety, entertainment, and performance, the all-new INFINITI QX60 delivers a personalised driving experience that ensures drivers stay safe, connected, and entertained on every journey.”

