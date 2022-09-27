ALL-Accor Live Limitless and Qatar Airways Privilege Club are pleased to announce the enhancement of their strategic partnership to provide new ways for members to accelerate point collection and fast track their tier status upgrades, solidifying the first venture of its kind in the Middle East and Africa region.

Previously members could only earn points or miles with one program per booking, which could then be transferred between programs as per their preference. As part of the enhanced partnership, eligible customers who are members of Qatar Airways Privilege Club and ALL - Accor Live Limitless, will have the opportunity to earn simultaneously Avios from Privilege Club and ALL Reward points on eligible hotel bookings and Qatar Airways operated flights by linking their membership profiles.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “At Privilege Club we are constantly striving to achieve excellence by providing our members with a loyalty programme that sets the highest standards for our members. To achieve this, we have taken the strategic decision to enhance our partnership with Accor, expanding benefits for both Privilege Club and ALL - Accor Live Limitless members and granting opportunities for tier fast-track. We look forward for our members to enjoy the benefits of this partnership enhancement in some of the world’s leading hotels, as well as introducing members of ALL to our award-winning services.”

Mehdi Hemici, Chief Loyalty and Partnerships Officer for Accor commented “We are thrilled to elevate our existing partnership with Qatar Airways by offering additional benefits to our joint members. Through a seamless web or app customer journey, members of ALL and Qatar Airways Privilege Club can easily enroll and get rewarded for each flight and hotel booking. In line with sport being one of our members’ passion, we are also excited to announce this partnership ahead of the upcoming World Cup being held in Qatar”.

To start earning points from both simultaneously, members can simply link their Privilege Club and ALL accounts:

On the ground Book a stay at an Accor property to earn UP TO 1 Avios for every 1€ spent on a night, alongside ALL Reward points. Accor brands: Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Rixos, SLS, 25 Hours, Movenpick, Pullman and many more. In the air Privilege Club members can earn up to 1 ALL Reward point per $2 spent on eligible Qatar Airways flights in addition to the usual Avios.

Additionally, elite members of either loyalty programs can benefit from an exclusive offer to advance tiers.

Status Benefits for members of Qatar Airways Privilege Club:

Following the first eligible international hotel stay, Privilege Club Gold members will be upgraded to Silver status from ALL , providing extra benefits such as complimentary welcome drinks, priority welcome, late check-out, and more.

Privilege Club Platinum members will be upgraded to Gold Status from ALL, granting them guaranteed room availability, complimentary room upgrades, early check-in, late check-out, and more.

Status Benefits for members of ALL – Accor Live Limitless:

Elite members of ALL who have flown on their first eligible Qatar Airways flight after linking their account with Privilege Club will also benefit from complimentary tier upgrades with Privilege Club.

Gold members of ALL will be upgraded to Privilege Club Silver membership, granting them travel perks such as priority check-in, extra baggage allowance, lounge access, and more.

Platinum members of ALL will be upgraded to Privilege Club Gold membership, offering them priority check-in, extra baggage allowance, complimentary seat selection, lounge access, meet and greet service and much more.

Diamond members of ALL will be upgraded to Privilege Club Platinum membership, the highest tier in the programme, which will allow members to enjoy enhanced benefits of extra baggage allowance, complimentary seat selection, and lounge access, including access to Al Safwa First Lounge at Hamad International Airport when travelling in Business Class with Qatar Airways.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, currently named the ‘Best Airport in the World” by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022.

For more information visit: https://all.accor.com/loyaltyprogram/partners/qatarairways/index.en.shtml