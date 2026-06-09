Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Algebra AI today announces its official launch, emerging from stealth with clients across the financial services, food and beverage, distribution and manufacturing sectors, and $7 million in financing from investors including Infinity Constellation, BECO Capital, Silicon Badia and Waseel Investments.

The company was founded in partnership with its main investors and is led by co-founder and CEO Anis Harb, who scaled Deliveroo's Middle East business from launch to over $1 billion in gross transaction value.

Algebra AI was created to close a gap that has widened as AI adoption has accelerated: mid-market businesses are too large for off-the-shelf AI tools and too small to justify the cost and internal resources that enterprise-grade solutions or demand.

It designs tailored systems that are based on how a business operates in reality, including existing tools, approval logic, and constraints, so that systems fit from day one. The same team then operates and refines them as the business evolves.

Anis Harb, Algebra AI co-founder and CEO, said: "There are more than 30,000 mid-market businesses in the GCC, but while these businesses that form the backbone of this economy have been told AI is for them, the market has not produced a model that works for how they actually operate."

Throughout his career, Harb saw operational growth and organisational complexity move in lockstep - more volume meant more people, more process, and more overheads. Algebra AI was built on the premise that AI changes that equation.

"Algebra AI is distinct from a typical SaaS provider. We study how your business works, build AI systems around it, and stay accountable for the outcome. That is a fundamentally different relationship, and it is one the mid-market has not had access to before,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the founding investors, Francis Pedraza, co-founder of Infinity Constellation and founder of Invisible Technologies, said: “My teams have spent a decade figuring out what it takes to make AI work inside real businesses - doing the messy work inside the business, not as a demo, but as a system that runs every day.

“So when Namek from Silicon Badia approached me about partnering with the team at BECO, Waseel Investments and Anis to build a company around this opportunity in the GCC, it immediately resonated. The combination of Anis's operating experience, the strength of the founding syndicate, the depth of the regional ecosystem, and the scale of the opportunity made it clear that Algebra AI could become the category-defining company for AI-powered services in the region.”

The company plans to actively expand its client base across the GCC, and grow its operations and AI engineering team over the coming months, with a focus on deepening its managed service capabilities across a range of sectors.

ABOUT ALGEBRA AI:

Algebra AI designs, builds, and runs AI-enabled workflows for businesses as a managed service. Where operational processes are still manual, fragmented, or dependent on people absorbing what the system cannot handle, Algebra AI builds the AI system to run them - and operates it on an ongoing basis.

Most AI implementations stop at deployment. Algebra AI does not. The same team that designs and builds the system continues to run it, monitor it, and improve it as the business evolves. There is no handover. Algebra AI owns the outcome.

Website: https://getalgebra.ai/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/algebra-ai-mena/

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