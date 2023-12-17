Cairo, Egypt: Visa, a world leader in digital payments, and ALEXBANK, a bank of Intesa Sanpaolo Group, signed an extended partnership agreement for five years. The partnership aims to encourage the use of electronic payment methods through introducing new products that target new segments. The agreement was formally announced in the presence of Malak El Baba, Egypt Country Manager at Visa, Mr. Tarek Salah, Head of Retail and SMEs at ALEXBANK, in addition to senior representatives from VISA and ALEXBANK.

On this occasion, Ms. Malak El Baba said: “We are so excited to be expanding our partnership with ALEXBANK Through this partnership, we will continue bringing more of the latest in innovative and secure digital payments to the bank’s cardholders and support the Egyptian Central Bank’s digital commerce agenda for the country. The convenience and speed of which digital transactions are made is what Egyptians increasingly expect and the value that digital payments bring is what keeps the digital economy growing. This partnership renewal is testimony of ALEXBANK confidence in Visa’s innovative products and services, and we look forward to helping them extend the benefits of the digital economy to more Egyptian cardholders.”

On this occasion, Mr. Tarek Salah, Head of Retail and SMEs at ALEXBANK, said that “ALEXBANK’s signing of a new partnership agreement with Visa is a renewal of the bank’s confidence in the value this partnership brings to the bank and its customers. ALEXBANK is committed to offering new high-end and advanced electronic products and services to its customers, prevailing the value of electronic money through Visa’s global experience in providing secure, seamless, and rewarding payment solutions, through a variety of payment cards accepted locally and internationally, by which to enjoy the highest privileges and quality standards, in line with the aspirations and needs of various customer segments.”

In addition to renewing their partnership, the agreement extends to include an exclusive partnership on debit cards, in addition to launching new consumer high-end products such as, premium Debit Cards, Visa Signature Debit for the Private Segment and Visa Infinite Debit, targeting the High-Net-worth Segment. The new products will provide their users with unique privileges such as concierge service, buyers protection, extended warranty, medical and travel assistance and GCAS (Global Customer Assistance Services).

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @Visacemea

About ALEXBANK

Established in 1957, ALEXBANK is one of Egypt’s leading private sector banks, participated by the Intesa Sanpaolo Group since 2007. ALEXBANK owns one of the largest private sector branch networks with a total of 175 branches located in every major Egyptian governorate employing over 4,200 individuals who proudly serve about 1.6 million customers. ALEXBANK actively serves the widest spectrum of segments by providing value added financial products, services and solutions to Retail, Small Business, Medium and Corporate Enterprises.

ALEXBANK is currently in the midst of a radical digital transformation aimed at providing our customers with the most unique of banking experiences, via our seamless multi-channel experience incorporating Internet & Mobile Banking, Cards, Electronic wallets, and the latest generation of point-of-sale & ATMs, all powered through the power of Big Data and empowered by key players in the Fintech ecosystem.

Learn more at: https://www.alexbank.com/en/retail