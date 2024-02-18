Renowned flooring and office furniture company invested in a logistics distribution centre which serves the UAE and the region.

Sharjah: Alexandria International, a leading manufacturer in the flooring and office furniture sector, has recently inaugurated its state-of-the-art logistics distribution centre in Sharjah, encompassing operational facilities spanning 74,000 square feet. This strategic move positions the centre to efficiently cater to both the local UAE market and the wider regional sector while taking advantage of Sharjah’s strategic location and reputation as a hub for business excellence.

In pursuit of a comprehensive understanding of Alexandria International's corporate activities, future initiatives, and the strategic opportunities it has leveraged within Sharjah, a delegation from the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), conducted a high-level visit to the company's newly inaugurated centre. Headed by HE Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Sharjah FDI Office, the delegates also comprised Marwan Saleh Alichla, Director of Investment Promotion and Support; Hamad Obaid Al Shamsi, Regional Investment Promotion Manager; and Salim Al Musharrkh, Senior Executive Investment Promotion, who were received by Mohammed Khateeb, Board Member; and Ismail Zidan, Executive Director of Alexandria International.

Investor friendly environment

HE Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Sharjah FDI Office ‘Invest in Sharjah,’ said: “Effective communication with investors and business leaders stands as a foundational element of our success strategy. We endeavour to enhance our services by actively engaging in dialogue, gaining valuable insights into their requirements and expectations. The positive results of this constant communication is reflected through the operational expansion of companies we are witnessing in Sharjah, which translates their confidence in the emirate as a diverse and unique investment destination.”

“This visit is aimed at enhancing the environment that supports companies across the region, as well as addressing their suggestions, remarks and sharing our vision for the future. This aligns with Invest in Sharjah’s dedication to supporting the journeys of seasoned and emerging investors, in addition to providing them with aftercare services to ensure their continued success in Sharjah,” HE added.

A destination of choice for expansion

Ismail Zidan, Executive Director of Alexandria International, thanked the delegates for the visit, lauding Invest in Sharjah’s efforts in the improvement of services offered to investors, and the provision of support and guidance needed to ensure the success of their investments. He noted that those remarkable efforts further cement collaboration between the public and private sectors, and contribute to building a sustainable and dynamic business environment.

“We have opted to broaden our business operations in Sharjah for several compelling reasons. The emirate has attractive investment advantages, starting with resilient infrastructure, talented human capital, and ending with the strategic location, which facilitate our access and expansion in the UAE and other GCC countries,” he added.

30 years in the UAE

Founded in 1999, Alexandria International is a flooring and office furniture pioneer that has been present in the UAE for more than 30 years. Recently, the enterprise expanded operations in Sharjah through establishing a new operational facility in the emirate with future expansion plans. The company is specialised in office furniture and flooring, and offers inclusive services like design, creation, delivery, installation and storing.