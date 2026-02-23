Dubai: Aleph Hospitality, the largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa, has secured the Four Points by Sheraton brand for the Diyar Al Khalidiya hotel in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The franchise agreement between Diyar Al Khalidiyah Hotel Services Company and Marriott International, coupled with the third-party management agreement with Aleph Hospitality, represents a strategic milestone for the hotel as they prepare to welcome growing numbers of religious visitors. Four Points by Sheraton Makkah Ibrahim Al Khalil is strategically located on Ibrahim Khalil Street, near the Great Mosque of Makkah and the iconic Abraj Al-Bait Towers.

Makkah continues to experience an unprecedented surge in both Umrah and Hajj pilgrimages, driven by Saudi Arabia’s national Vision 2030 strategy, which targets 30 million annual visitors by 2030. This growth is supported by major infrastructure developments, digital services like the Nusuk pilgrimage platform, and hospitality expansion to accommodate increasing global demand. According to official projections, total Hajj and Umrah visitors are expected to grow from approximately 31.8 million in 2024 to 42.8 million by 2030.

Aleph Hospitality assumed management of the 338-key hotel in August 2025, further strengthening its collaboration with Marriott International and expanding its footprint in Saudi Arabia’s thriving hospitality market. Four Points by Sheraton Makkah Ibrahim Al Khalil marks Aleph Hospitality’s third Marriott-branded hotel under management in the Kingdom, and the sixth Marriott-branded hotel in the company’s wider portfolio in the Middle East and Africa.

Tariq Dowidar, Vice President Saudi Arabia, Aleph Hospitality, said: “We enjoy a longstanding and trusted relationship with Marriott International, underpinned by a shared focus on excellence and continuous improvement. Our collective ambition is to elevate the guest journey while delivering strong operational performance and value for our owners.”

About Aleph Hospitality

Headquartered in Dubai, with regional offices in Riyadh, Casablanca, Abidjan, Cape Town and Nairobi, Aleph Hospitality is the first and largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa. Aleph Hospitality manages over 50 hotels, representing 7,000+ rooms across 23 countries and 39 cities. Working for hotel owners, either with a franchise for branded properties or as a white label operator for independent hotels, Aleph Hospitality handles all aspects of hotel operations at any stage of development - from site and brand selection to technical assistance, pre-opening and day-to-day operations. Aleph Hospitality’s regional expertise has earned the trust of leading brands such as Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Accor, Best Western, Rotana, Wyndham and Onomo. Visit www.alephhospitality.com

