Dubai, UAE – Al Rostamani Communications, a leading UAE-based systems integrator and member of Al Rostamani Group, founded by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani in the early 1950s, has launched its Unified Digital Platform, designed as a single destination where partners can explore Al Rostamani Communications’ cutting-edge technology solutions, engineering capabilities, and proven track record of delivery.

Designed to showcase Al Rostamani Communications’ deep sector expertise, the platform brings together its integrated portfolio within one unified digital environment. It combines solutions across Artificial Intelligence, automation, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and data center infrastructure into a seamless and connected experience, enabling organizations to respond to the rapidly evolving demands of the UAE’s digital economy while supporting sustainable growth and innovation.

Central to this platform is a Case Study Hub which provides transparency and insight into Al Rostamani Communications’ real-world use cases and successes across sectors including government, healthcare, real estate, and telecommunications. This section of the platform serves as a strategic roadmap for organizations looking to achieve digital scale by highlighting how Al Rostamani Communications’ multifaceted approach to technology solutions is translated into tangible results.

With over 23 years of delivery experience, Al Rostamani Communications has solidified its position as a market leader, collaborating with technology powerhouses such as Microsoft, Dell, and Oracle. Over the years, its reputation for high-performance has been reflected by several industry honours including recognition from Dubai Police as a ‘Leading Technology Supplier’, Huawei for ‘Best Customer Service Partner of the Year 2024’, and e&’s ‘Resilient Partner of the Year 2025’.

Al Rostamani Communications’ regional leadership is further underscored by its involvement in several large-scale infrastructure projects. These initiatives highlight the company’s technical expertise, deep regional knowledge, and customer-centric approach in delivering advanced surveillance and security systems. Through such projects, Al Rostamani Communications continues to support organizations while contributing to the acceleration of the UAE’s digital future.

Explore our Platform here: http://www.arcuae.com

About Al Rostamani Communications

Al Rostamani Communications, a member of Al Rostamani Group, is a leading UAE-based systems integrator established in 2002 to provide customized IT solutions to private and public sector organizations across the UAE.

Partnering with world-leading technology providers such as Huawei, Microsoft, Cisco, and HP, and maintaining strong relationships with the UAE's leading telecom providers, Etisalat and DU, Al Rostamani Communications supports the development of sustainable ICT and telecom infrastructure. Its services include pre- and post-sales support, value-added services (VAS), and the leveraging of internet, PSTN, PSDN, and GSM networks.

With a workforce of over 100 highly skilled technicians and professionals, Al Rostamani Communications is a trusted provider known for its expertise and client-centric approach.

FOR MORE INFORMATION OR PRESS ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mayada Jibreel

Head of Corporate Communications

Al Rostamani Group

Email: media@alrostamanigroup.ae