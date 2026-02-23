Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, today announced enhancements to its digital onboarding capabilities for home finance and card journeys, reinforcing its commitment to future-ready, customer-centric banking in line with ADIB Vision 2035.

The upgraded digital onboarding journeys are available to both existing ADIB customers and new customers, enabling anyone to begin their banking or home‑buying journey with ADIB seamlessly, anytime and anywhere.

By leveraging advanced digital capabilities, ADIB has reduced onboarding timelines from days to minutes, allowing customers who meet eligibility requirements to obtain in-principle approval for their home finance or to gain instant access to ADIB cards through a fully digital, straight‑through process.

As part of this transformation, ADIB has eliminated the need for physical paperwork or in-person branch visits. Customers can now complete secure, end-to-end digital onboarding journeys that significantly reduce effort, accelerate decision-making, and enhance overall convenience, reflecting the bank’s focus on simplicity, speed, and innovation.

Key features of the new digital onboarding experience

Instant approvals: Customers can receive instant access to a virtual card and home finance approval in principle through a straight-through digital process, with no human intervention.

Customers can receive instant access to a virtual card and home finance approval in principle through a straight-through digital process, with no human intervention. Secure verification : Advanced authentication technologies ensure the safety and privacy of customer information throughout the onboarding journey.

: Advanced authentication technologies ensure the safety and privacy of customer information throughout the onboarding journey. User-friendly experience: An intuitive digital interface guides customers step by step, making the application process simple and efficient.

An intuitive digital interface guides customers step by step, making the application process simple and efficient. Partner ecosystem integration: Customers can access ADIB products directly within partner applications, creating a truly frictionless, one-stop-shop experience.

Customers can access ADIB products directly within partner applications, creating a truly frictionless, one-stop-shop experience. Accessible 24/7: Services are available around the clock, allowing customers to apply at their convenience.

Following biometric verification, customers can immediately apply for and use their digital card to conduct transactions while waiting for the physical card to be delivered. For homebuyers, the digital onboarding journey enables eligible customers to apply for home finance approval in principle, providing an instant estimate of how much they could finance to purchase a property. This allows customers to receive a verified assessment of their financing capacity before committing to buying a property.

Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said: “The launch of our new digital onboarding capability represents a shift toward more convenient, customer‑centric banking, allowing customers to access ADIB services seamlessly across digital and partner platforms. By leveraging advanced digital technology and AI‑enabled identity verification, ADIB has reduced a process that once took weeks into a seamless three‑minute journey, delivering faster and more convenient access to banking services. This evolution allows us to connect with customers within the digital platforms they already use, whether they are shopping, travelling, or managing a business, making banking simpler and more seamless. Backed by ADIB’s deep expertise and disciplined risk management, it creates seamless, ‘invisible’ banking experiences that strengthen long‑term customer relationships. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in our digital capabilities to create an unparalleled experience for our customers as part of our Vision 2035 to become the world’s most innovative Islamic bank.”

These enhancements reflect ADIB’s commitment to simplifying banking through faster, more transparent, and customer‑centric experiences, further strengthening its position as a leader in digital innovation. ADIB continues to build the bank for the future by accelerating growth, driving change, and delivering long-term value, with the goal of offering fully digitised end-to-end customer journeys.

The announcement follows ADIB’s recent moves to empower customers, including digital onboarding for wholesale banking customers, the launch of spatial banking on Apple Vision Pro, cardless cash withdrawal via ADIB’s mobile app, and a fractional Sukuk offering.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 281 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

