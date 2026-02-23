Kuwait: As part of its social responsibility and ongoing commitment to creating a positive and sustainable impact in the community, Warba Bank announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Eccentric Sports Consultancy, the official operator of the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) in Kuwait, to launch a comprehensive health and fitness awareness campaign during the Holy Month of Ramadan for the second consecutive year.

The partnership falls within Warba Bank’s broader strategy to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage community members to adopt sound nutritional and fitness habits, particularly during Ramadan, a period that requires special attention to physical wellbeing. The initiative aims to deliver educational content grounded in modern scientific principles, contributing to enhanced public awareness and the prevention of lifestyle-related diseases.

On this occasion, Ayman Salem Al-Mutairi, Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations at Warba Bank, stated: “We are proud to renew our partnership with NASM for the second consecutive year, driven by our belief that investing in community health is fundamental to building a sustainable and prosperous future. At Warba Bank, we see our role as extending beyond innovative banking services to include meaningful contributions to improving the quality of life for citizens and residents alike. Through this initiative, we aim to empower individuals with access to the best sports and medical guidance to help them observe Ramadan in good health and vitality, in line with our vision of ‘Let’s Own Tomorrow.’”

He added that throughout the Holy Month, the Bank will publish three weekly health awareness tips across its official social media platforms. These tips, delivered by sports and health specialists in Kuwait, will focus on maintaining physical wellbeing during Ramadan and adopting balanced lifestyle practices.

Al-Mutairi emphasized that this initiative is part of a broader series of community programs and initiatives undertaken by Warba Bank, reaffirming its role as a responsible Islamic financial institution that supports public health, promotes awareness, and contributes to building a more active and balanced society.

For his part, Salem Al-Dosari, Founder of Eccentric Sports Consultancy, expressed his appreciation for the continued collaboration, stating: “We are very proud to renew this partnership with Warba Bank, a leading institution that places community health at the heart of its strategic priorities. This collaboration clearly reflects the private sector’s growing commitment in Kuwait to integrating health and sports into its social agenda. It is a particularly important step given the noticeable rise in obesity and diabetes rates. Through NASM, our goal is to provide scientifically grounded sports education that helps drive positive and sustainable changes in health behaviors.”

The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) extends over 37 years and is recognized globally as a leading institution in sports education. Its programs are based on rigorous scientific foundations and the latest international research in sports medicine and fitness, ensuring the delivery of credible and impactful knowledge.

This initiative reflects Warba Bank’s continued commitment to supporting programs that serve the Kuwaiti community and underscores its role as an active national partner dedicated to promoting social and health stability, contributing to a more aware and dynamic society.

Through this partnership, Warba Bank further demonstrates its strong support for health and wellbeing initiatives in Kuwait, building on a track record of sponsoring major sporting events and community marathons, as well as launching internal employee wellness programs that encourage active lifestyles. The Bank also leverages its digital platforms to disseminate educational content on nutrition and physical wellbeing, reinforcing its investment in health as a key pillar of sustainable development.

Warba Bank is among the banks that have achieved significant success in a relatively short period, securing a leading position in Islamic digital banking. With one of the largest shareholder bases among local banks, the Bank remains close to all segments of society. This sponsorship further reinforces Warba Bank’s position as a trusted banking partner that combines innovation with social responsibility in delivering high-quality financial services and products.​​​​