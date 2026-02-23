Dhahran, Saudi Arabia (February 23, 2026) – Emerson, a global leader in automation technology and software, has been awarded the 2026 Saudi Aramco Local Manufacturers Quality Award, in recognition of its commitment to quality, manufacturing excellence, and long-term alignment with national industrial objectives.

The award was presented during an official ceremony held on January 29, 2026, at the Dhahran Plaza Conference Center. Hosted by Saudi Aramco’s Technical Services Executive Vice President, Wail A. Al Jaafari, the event celebrated companies that demonstrated outstanding performance in local manufacturing and product quality.

The award followed a formal quality assessment process conducted in coordination with Saudi Aramco’s technical teams. Emerson’s Control and Safety Systems (CSS) organization led the company’s participation in the evaluation and was represented at the ceremony in Dhahran.

“This recognition from Saudi Aramco underscores the strength of a long-standing partnership built on trust, technical rigor, and local execution,” said Hussein Zein, Vice President of Emerson in Saudi Arabia. “Our focus on quality governance, leadership accountability, and products manufactured from Saudi Arabia is central to supporting Vision 2030. This award reinforces Emerson’s role in contributing to a resilient and competitive industrial ecosystem in the Kingdom.

The Saudi Aramco Local Manufacturers Quality Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate high performance in technical, operational, and quality metrics in alignment with the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) program.

Emerson has steadily expanded its presence in the Kingdom over the past 16 years, with key milestones including the inauguration of its facilities in Jubail, Dammam, Dhahran, and the launch of its manufacturing hub at King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) in 2024. These investments support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by advancing industrial capabilities, enhancing supply chain resilience, and creating local employment opportunities.

