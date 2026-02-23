SSH was appointed as Lead Design and Construction Supervision Consultant for Phase 3 of the Madinat Al Irfan Business Park in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman. The project is being delivered for Madinat Al Irfan and forms part of the city’s continued growth as a future-ready business destination.

Spanning a total built-up area of 104,825 sqm on an expansive 32,810 sqm plot, the Business Park exemplifies both style and functionality, comprising three office buildings, each standing 40 metres tall and comprising eight floors. A key feature of the development is an open-air landscaped oasis at ground level, designed as a central connection point and shared gathering space across all the Business Park buildings. Additionally, the project also includes two basement levels providing tenant and visitor parking, as well as prayer rooms, back-of-house facilities, and MEP rooms.

The project will play a pivotal role in enhancing Oman’s commercial landscape, contributing to increased investment and supporting the continued development and growth of Muscat. Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, this dynamic hub will serve as a cultural destination for business and innovation, hosting the headquarters of various institutions in the heart of the capital.

Targeting LEED Gold certification, the development integrates sustainable design principles, energy-efficient systems, and environmentally responsible materials. These elements reflect SSH’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and its dedication to delivering high-performance, future-ready buildings across the region.

"The Business Park sets a new benchmark for office and commercial developments in Muscat, establishing an integrated hub for global brands operating in the Sultanate of Oman. As Lead Design and Supervision Consultant on Phase 3, SSH brings deep site knowledge from projects such as the OCEC complex and the Omantel HQ, along with extensive regional expertise in high-standard commercial design. We are pleased to be collaborating with Madinat Al Irfan once again on a project that supports Oman 2040 Vision," said Luke Archer, Operations Director of SSH Oman.

Commenting on the continued development of the Business Park, Mohammed Al Salmi, General Manager of Madinat Al Irfan, said: “The progression of the Business Park into Phase 3 marks an important stage in the delivery of Madinat Al Irfan and reflects the confidence the district continues to earn as a business destination. As we expand, we remain focused on creating a well-connected environment that supports organisations to plan, invest, and grow over the long term. Appointing SSH for this phase ensures continuity with the master plan and reinforces our commitment to shaping Muscat’s evolving business landscape.”

As the Lead Design and Construction Supervision Consultant, SSH has overseen all design phases and is now in the construction supervision phase, ensuring the design is delivered to the highest standard on site.

About SSH

As a design-led consulting firm offering a 360-degree service from architecture to engineering and construction supervision, SSH has been a trusted partner of choice across the Middle East and Africa for over 65 years. With a reputation for design integrity and a portfolio that includes multiple landmark projects throughout the region, SSH maintains offices in Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Founded in 1961, we employ over 1000 high-calibre local, regional, and international experts in their fields, most of whom are from globally renowned international consulting firms.

SSH ranked among the top 10 Middle East architectural firms in the infrastructure, construction management and hospitality categories of the 2026 World Architecture 100 Survey, placing the firm at #63 globally. SSH was also ranked in 101st place among the ENR’s prestigious Top 225 International Design Firms for 2025.

SSH's multifaceted practices include master planning, architecture, infrastructure, construction supervision, urban design and planning, landscape architecture, structural and civil engineering, MEP/building services, interior design, and project management.