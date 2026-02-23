Manama, Bahrain – This week’s BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been fully subscribed by 100%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 25th February 2026, and the maturity date is 27th May 2026.

The weighted average rate of interest is 4.92% compared to 4.86% of the previous issue on 18th February 2026.

The approximate average price for the issue was 98.771% with the lowest accepted price being 98.727%.

This is issue No.2110 (ISIN BH00018R0J85) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion