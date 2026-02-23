Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced exceptional results from its latest employee engagement survey conducted in partnership with Microsoft Viva Glint, which provides employee engagement and people development solutions, achieving an outstanding 89% engagement score. Surpassing UAE, Middle East, and global benchmarks, du's exceptional Glint results are anchored in a leadership commitment to building a strong, efficient, and innovative workforce through transformative strategies that foster the right work environment.

du’s culture is rooted in core values that emphasise inclusivity and empowerment, creating a work environment that nurtures growth and encourages innovation while ensuring employee contributions are recognised and valued. An 89% employee engagement score indicates that an organisation is operating at a "Best in Class" level (typically 90%+ is considered the absolute top, with 70–89% considered strong engagement). Achieving this level using Glint means the organisation is in the top 10% of global performers across all industries.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: “du has outperformed the overall Glint benchmark in both the UAE and the wider Middle East, achieving an impressive 89% score and placing du among the top 10% of organisations globally. Our open and agile workplace commitment is supported by multiple initiatives and internal activities designed to promote belonging and encourage active participation among all employees, ensuring each team member felt valued, heard, and engaged in our vision and successes.”

Within the technology sector, du has achieved an outstanding 89% employee engagement score, significantly exceeding the tech industry average of 76% and surpassing even the top 25% of industry performers at 79%. The results reflect du's commitment to creating an employee experience centered on engagement, wellbeing, collaboration and purpose.

du's workplace culture is deeply rooted in the company's core values, which foster an environment where meaningful connections and collaboration flourish naturally. This cultural foundation is reinforced by the thoughtful design of du's workplaces, featuring modern design elements and collaborative workspaces that encourage spontaneous interactions and team engagement. Through recognition programs, milestone celebrations, and internal activations, du creates a positive atmosphere where employees feel genuinely valued and connected to the organization's mission, solidifying its reputation as a leading employer of choice in the region.

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.