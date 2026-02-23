Abu Dhabi / Osaka: The United Arab Emirates Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka was awarded Gold at the German Design Award 2026 in the category of “Fair and Exhibition – Exhibition Design,” presented by the German Design Council.

Under the theme Earth to Ether, the Pavilion brought together material, craft and storytelling, welcoming visitors into a spatial experience. Where the design centred on ninety palm-inspired rachis columns rising up to sixteen metres, forming a shaded canopy inspired by an oasis. Emirati building traditions were reinterpreted through precise wood craftsmanship developed in dialogue with Japanese expertise. Material innovations including Datecrete and Dateform reflected experimentation with local resources.

In its citation, the international jury recognised the Pavilion’s clearly structured spatial concept, the defining presence of the date palm as an architectural element, and the multisensory experience shaped through light, material and interaction. The jury noted the way the project brought cultural heritage and future vision into an architectural setting.

The Pavilion translated its narrative into a visitor journey shaped by human interactions. Atelier Brückner, the experience design consultancy, crafted the immersive multisensory guest experience, guiding how visitors moved through the space and engaged with its stories.

His Excellency Shihab Alfaheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, said: “This recognition affirms the intention behind the Pavilion. From the outset, it was conceived as a place where people could encounter one another through architecture, material exploration and shared experience. The collaboration among partners in the UAE, Japan, and beyond created an experience that welcomed visitors not only to observe but also to gather, reflect, and exchange perspectives. We appreciate that this approach has been recognised by the German Design Council and its international jury.”

The recognition also honours the collective effort behind the Pavilion, delivered through the Earth to Ether Design Collective.

Founded in 1953, the German Design Council advances design as a cultural and social discipline and brings together industry, research and design practice. The German Design Award recognises projects that demonstrate lasting relevance through their contributions to people, the environment, and understanding.

The German Design Award adds to a series of recognitions received by the Pavilion following Expo 2025 Osaka. In 2025, the Pavilion was recognised among the top three national pavilions by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the organisers of the Expo, for Architecture and Landscape. It also received the World Expo Award for Best Staff, an Honourable Mention for Best Sustainable Design, and the World Expolympics Bronze for Best Large Pavilion. In December 2025, the Pavilion was honoured with the DFA Design for Asia Award.

During its six-month presence at Expo 2025 Osaka, the UAE Pavilion welcomed more than five million combined visitors, making it the most visited national pavilion across the event.

Visitors to the UAE Pavilion experienced a journey that unfolded from shaded gathering spaces inspired by the date palm into immersive storytelling environments. Guided by the Pavilion’s theme, Earth to Ether, the experience reflected the UAE’s enduring commitment to accelerating collective progress for humanity and nature across space exploration, healthcare and sustainable technology. Through architecture, cultural programming and human-centred experiences, the Pavilion invited guests to discover how heritage informs innovation and how dialogue and collaboration remain central to shaping a flourishing future for all.

About UAE Expo Office

The UAE Expo Office serves as a national platform to convene people, ideas, and innovations in the service of global progress. Incubated by the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and operating under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office leads the UAE’s strategic participation at international expositions — most recently Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai.

The UAE Expo Office was created with a clear purpose: to bring together people and innovations to address challenges facing humanity. Guided by the values of optimism, openness, ambition, and resilience, the Office delivers magnetic and meaningful experiences that inspire action and foster collaboration across cultures, sectors, and generations.

Through curated programming and strategic partnerships, the UAE Expo Office designs environments that accelerate progress — connecting global audiences and catalysing solutions in education, healthcare, sustainable technologies, and space exploration. In doing so, it contributes mindfully to the overarching goals of each Expo, while generating distinctive value for the UAE through content, ideas, and initiatives that may not otherwise have emerged.

At Expo 2025 Osaka, the UAE Expo Office aimed to bring joy, curiosity, and collaboration to every visitor encounter. Its work is anchored in the UAE’s vision for inclusive global development, and its programming will empower new thinking, shared purpose, and collective progress— from the Earth to the Ether.

For more information, please visit the UAE Pavilion website: https://uaepavilionexpo.com/

You can also follow the pavilion on our social media channels:

Instagram: @uaeatexpo

X: @uaeatexpo

LinkedIn: @uaeatexpo

YouTube: @uaeatexpo

TikTok: @uaeatexpo2025

Facebook: @uaeatexpo

For media enquiries, please contact: media@uaepavilionexpo.com

Rasheed Palliyalil

The 3rd Floor

Dubai, UAE

rasheed@the3floor.jp