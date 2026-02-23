In addition to receiving financial support, scholars will be connected to a values-aligned network shaping the future of leadership in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi, UAE - The Zayed Education Foundation has announced the launch of the Ruwwad Zayed program, a flagship scholarship and leadership initiative designed to support exceptional young Emiratis and Arab residents of the UAE.

The program will offer 50 fully funded graduate scholarships in its first year, alongside a structured leadership development experience aimed at preparing high-potential students to contribute to their communities and respond to complex global challenges.

Selected scholars will form the first cohort of a new leadership network and will benefit from academic study at leading universities in the UAE, supported by mentorship, research placements, and a tailored leadership curriculum.

The Ruwwad Zayed program is being delivered in partnership with 10 leading UAE-based institutions: Abu Dhabi University; American University of Sharjah; Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - Abu Dhabi (IITD-AD); Khalifa University; Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence; New York University Abu Dhabi; Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi; United Arab Emirates University; University of Sharjah; and Zayed University.

Applications will remain open until 29 May 2026, although some courses and universities may close their admissions before this time.

In its inaugural phase, the program will support students pursuing a Master’s degree in a subject aligned with national priorities. There are plans to expand to additional academic levels in future rounds.

“Every generation faces its own challenges, but young people today are confronting them at unprecedented speed and scale,” said Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chair of the Zayed Education Foundation.

“The Ruwwad Zayed program is designed to help young people develop the grounding and resilience required to lead with confidence, while remaining connected to their identity and committed to the wellbeing of their communities,” she added.

Inspired by the values and legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the program is grounded in a leadership ethos that balances tradition with progress and emphasizes service and collective responsibility.

The Ruwwad Zayed program is a central pillar of the Foundation’s mission to empower 100,000 young leaders by 2035 and to build a global network equipped to address challenges such as climate change, economic inequality, and technological disruption.

Established under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, the Zayed Education Foundation reflects the UAE’s long-standing commitment to investing in human potential and expanding access to opportunity.

For more information on eligibility and application timelines, please visit: https://www.zayededucationfoundation.org/en/scholarships/ruwwad-zayed

ABOUT ZAYED EDUCATION FOUNDATION

The Zayed Education Foundation, which was launched with the support and oversight of the National Projects Office of the Presidential Court, invests in and connects purpose-driven young leaders from across the UAE, the Arab world and beyond, empowering them to shape a future rooted in values and service. Guided by the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Foundation redefines leadership through a distinctly regional lens – one that unites heritage with innovation and character with capability. Through transformative programs in education, leadership, research, and collaboration, it aims to empower 100,000 young people by 2035 to lead with integrity, empathy, and purpose.