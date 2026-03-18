Sharjah, UAE – Bank of Sharjah today announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, reporting exceptional performance and reinforcing the strong momentum achieved following the Bank’s successful turnaround in 2024.

The Bank recorded net profit of AED 729 million, up 89% from AED 385 million in 2024, while profit before tax increased 93% to AED 803 million, reflecting strong revenue growth and disciplined execution across core businesses.

Net operating income increased 61% to AED 1.1 billion, while net interest income grew 58% to AED 678 million. Similarly, non-interest income surged 57% to AED 469 million, boosted by one-off transactions. Operating expenses remained well controlled at AED 294 million, highlighting continued cost discipline.

The Bank maintained strong balance sheet growth, with total assets reaching AED 48.4 billion (+11%), net loans and advances increasing to AED 30.4 billion (+25%), and customer deposits rising to AED 31.5 billion (+6%). Total equity strengthened to AED 4.6 billion, up 21%.

Commenting on the Bank’s results, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Bank of Sharjah, stated: “The Bank’s 2025 results mark another important milestone in our ongoing transformation journey. Building on the successful turnaround achieved in 2024, our performance reflects the success of our efforts to diversify income streams while maintaining a prudent and disciplined approach to risk management.”

He added: “As we look ahead, we remain firmly committed to maintaining balanced and sustainable growth, reinforcing sound governance practices, and supporting the continued economic development of the UAE. We remain confident in the Bank’s strategic trajectory and in its ability to consistently deliver long-term value.”

Also expressing delight at the Bank’s performance, Mr. Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah, commented: “The Bank’s exceptional performance in 2025 reflects the strong engagement of our teams across the organization. Delivering nearly double last year’s profit confirms that our strategic repositioning is translating into tangible and sustainable financial outcomes. Over the past year, we have focused on strengthening the Bank’s fundamentals, enhancing operational efficiency, and building a scalable platform capable of supporting long-term growth.”

He added: “As we move into 2026, our priorities remain focused on accelerating growth across our lending and capital markets activities, further enhancing the customer experience, and continuing to deliver sustainable long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders.”