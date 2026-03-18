Muscat: Sohar International has reaffirmed its commitment to community welfare by supporting the “Fak Kurbah” initiative for the second consecutive year. Organized by the Omani Lawyers Association in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development and the Supreme Judicial Council, the initiative aims to assist individuals detained due to financial or civil obligations by helping settle outstanding debts and enabling them to reunite with their families.

Through its support, Sohar International has contributed to resolving several cases involving individuals in civil, commercial, religious, and labor-related matters. The Bank’s participation reflects its continued commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its belief in the importance of collaborative initiatives that address social challenges and promote community well-being across the Sultanate.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer at Sohar International, stated: “Our support for the Fak Kurbah initiative reflects Sohar International’s longstanding commitment to creating meaningful social impact. As we approach the blessed occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, this initiative carries even deeper significance, as it helps individuals reunite with their families during a time centered on compassion, forgiveness, and togetherness. Through our partnership with this volunteer-driven initiative, we aim to strengthen community solidarity while supporting efforts that bring hope and dignity to those affected. At Sohar International, we believe organizations have an important role to play in advancing positive social outcomes, and initiatives such as Fak Kurbah allow us to contribute to a more compassionate, inclusive, and resilient society.”

Launched in 2012, Fak Kurbah is a humanitarian program that mobilizes contributions from individuals and charitable organizations to settle financial obligations for detainees. Over the years, the initiative has evolved into a sustainable, year-round effort that has positively impacted numerous families across Oman while promoting a culture of solidarity and social responsibility.

Through its continued support of initiatives such as Fak Kurbah, Sohar International reinforces its role as a responsible corporate citizen, contributing to national efforts aimed at strengthening social cohesion and supporting the well-being of communities across the Sultanate.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om