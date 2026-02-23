Dubai, UAE – Ducab, a leading UAE-based end-to-end energy solutions provider and manufacturer of high-quality cables and wires, has marked a significant milestone with the successful completion of the Middle East’s first Extended Pre-qualification (EPQ) testing in collaboration with Brugg Cables, a leading suppliers of speciallized high-voltage accessories.

Ducab’s EPQ and system type test for an Extra-High Voltage (EHV) 400kv cable system at 105°C emergency temperature is a regional first, underlining its technical excellence and reinforcing its competitiveness on the international stage.

Representing a major leap in technical collaboration, Ducab achieved the testing milestone in coordination with Brugg Cables, a leading Swiss manufacturer and technology provider in the high-voltage cable industry, known for its research, quality, and comprehensive testing capabilities; TAQA (Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, PJSC), a government-controlled energy holding company based in Abu Dhabi, and DEKRA, the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection and certification.

Strategic Significance:

Unique Positioning: Ducab is now the only supplier on the TAQA vendor list with two approved accessory suppliers - SEI and Brugg Cables

Ducab is now the only supplier on the TAQA vendor list with two approved accessory suppliers - SEI and Brugg Cables Global Standards: Testing aligned with IEEE, IEC, and AEIC standards, paving the way for Ducab’s expansion into the US and European markets.

Testing aligned with IEEE, IEC, and AEIC standards, paving the way for Ducab’s expansion into the US and European markets. Competitive Edge: This achievement offers Ducab a strategic advantage for EHV cable system projects, enhancing its ability to serve TAQA, regional utilities, and new international clients faster and effectively.

Charles Edouard Mellagui, CEO, Ducab Cables Business, said: “This successful Brugg test cements Ducab’s reputation for technical leadership and innovation, opening new opportunities in Europe. We are delighted to accelerate our efforts to take our quality HV cables from the UAE to the world.”

Gianluca Vettese, CEO, Brugg Cables said: “We are proud to support Ducab in achieving this significant EPQ test, which highlights the strength of our technical collaboration and our shared commitment to delivering world-class high-voltage cable systems that meet the highest international standards”

Brugg Cables specialized testing services for HV and EHV cables (up to 550 kV), utilize a large Faraday cage and onsite diagnostics to ensure insulation integrity and performance. Key tests include AC voltage tests, partial discharge (PD) measurements for joints, and sheath testing.

About Ducab Cable Business

Ducab Cable Business (DCB), a subsidiary of Ducab Group, is a leading provider of high-quality copper and aluminium cables and wires. Serving various sectors across the UAE and global markets, DCB offers a diverse portfolio of over 85,000 specialized cable variants across five distinct product families.

DCB comprises of several factories, Ducab High Voltage, the Middle East’s first dedicated provider of high and extra-high voltage solutions, as well as the Ducab Low Voltage and Ducab Medium Voltage divisions. With state-of-the-art production facilities, DCB delivers high-performance, globally certified cable solutions built for safety, durability, and extreme conditions. Trusted in over 5,000 projects worldwide, its products power critical infrastructure and industries with efficiency and reliability.

Media Contact: Hanzla Wajid (hwajid@apcoworldwide.com