Dubai, United Arab Emirates /African Media Agency(AMA)/-Aleph Hospitality, the largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa, has signed a hotel management agreement with DND Developers for the Best Western Premier - Royal Golf View, Kigali in Rwanda.

﻿﻿Marking Aleph Hospitality’s third hotel in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, the Best Western Premier - Royal Golf View is expected to open in July 2027. Located in Kigali’s upscale Kacyiru neighbourhood, near the Kigali Golf Club, the property will feature 60 hotel rooms and 41 branded residences as well as two food & beverage outlets, a health club and pool.

﻿﻿Daniel Mehari, Managing Director of DND Developers, said, “We are pleased to partner with Aleph Hospitality on the management of the Best Western Premier - Royal Golf View, Kigali. Their deep understanding of both the Rwandan market and the wider region, combined with their proven operational expertise, gives us great confidence in the future success of this landmark development.”﻿﻿

Bani Haddad, Founder and Co-CEO of Aleph Hospitality, said, “With a forecasted 1.65 million visitor arrivals, and the tourism sector’s economic contribution expected to grow by 13 %, there’s a clear demand for premium accommodations in Rwanda. The property will be a standout addition to the capital’s hospitality landscape, and we are fully committed to delivering an elevated guest experience while driving strong operational performance for our owners.”

﻿﻿Stefan Dubbeling, Managing Director Development EMEA and Managing Director Managed Hotels Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, BWH Hotels, commented: “Rwanda is one of Africa’s most promising hospitality markets, and Kigali continues to attract growing international demand. Best Western Premier - Royal Golf View, Kigali strengthens our premium presence in the region and reflects our commitment to expanding with trusted partners. Together with Aleph Hospitality and DND Developers, we look forward to delivering an exceptional guest experience in the capital.”﻿﻿

The partnership reflects Aleph Hospitality’s continued dedication to supporting hotel developers across Africa. In its expansion across Africa and the Middle East, Aleph Hospitality’s current portfolio counts 80 hotels, including 50 in operation and 30 under development.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Aleph Hospitality

About Aleph Hospitality

Headquartered in Dubai, with regional offices in Riyadh, Casablanca, Abidjan, Cape Town and Nairobi, Aleph Hospitality is the first and largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa. Aleph Hospitality manages over 50 hotels, representing 7,000+ rooms across 23 countries and 39 cities. Working for hotel owners, either with a franchise for branded properties or as a white label operator for independent hotels, Aleph Hospitality handles all aspects of hotel operations at any stage of development - from site and brand selection to technical assistance, pre-opening and day-to-day operations. Aleph Hospitality’s regional expertise has earned the trust of leading brands such as Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Accor, Best Western, Rotana, Wyndham and Onomo. Visit https://alephhospitality.com/