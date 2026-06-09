The development offers 2,620 one- to three-bedroom apartments, including a limited number of exclusive penthouses, across six high-rise towers

Strong demand for Tower A EOIs led to the expansion of Expressions of Interest to include Towers B and C, with all Phase 1 EOIs now fully reserved

Sharjah, UAE – Alef Group, a premier real estate developer, has announced the official launch of Linar, its latest flagship residential development and new coastal address in Al Mamzar, Sharjah. Valued at AED 4 billion, Linar is Alef’s first project with a direct waterfront setting, marking a defining milestone in the Group’s vision to shape modern communities with long-term value.

Following strong demand for Tower A EOIs, Alef Group expanded Expressions of Interest to include Towers B and C. All Phase 1 EOIs have now been fully reserved, representing a total of 1,572 residential units with a combined value of over AED 2 billion. Building on this momentum, the Group is preparing to open Expressions of Interest for Towers D and E.

Linar’s unique strategic location between Sharjah and Dubai combines direct waterfront access with urban connectivity. Positioned at the intersection of Sharjah's key arterials, Corniche Road and Al Taawun Street, the development features multiple road access points to ease traffic and place the wider UAE within easy reach. Al Mamzar Beach Park, Sharjah Aquarium, and Expo Centre Sharjah are just a stone’s throw away, while Sharjah and Dubai airports can both be reached within a 15-minute drive.

Linar’s carefully considered design balances aesthetics and functionality, placing people at the heart of urban planning. Its architectural language is characterized by soft, fluid forms, with curved edges, flowing balconies, and vertical greenery elements creating a calm and elegant identity in seamless harmony with the waterfront. With 325 m of sea-facing frontage overlooking Al Mamzar Beach, the project offers expansive, uninterrupted

360° views as the backdrop of everyday life, capturing the Arabian Gulf at sunrise, the Sharjah skyline at dusk, and the desert horizon beyond.

Guided by a vision for environmental stewardship, the development incorporates sustainable and innovative solutions, the development incorporates sustainable and innovative solutions, including rubberized asphalt for internal roads and driveways, alongside lower-carbon concrete applications that utilize recycled and alternative materials. Furthermore, renewable energy generation is actively supported through photovoltaic panels integrated within the parking podium louvers and landscape infrastructure.

Commenting on the launch, Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer, Alef Group, said: “Linar reflects our commitment to creating high-quality residential destinations that deliver tangible value to the community while aligning with Sharjah’s long-term urban vision. The development provides a holistic living experience that brings together refined design, a prime location, and a strong focus on quality of life.”

He added: “The strong interest we have seen in Linar reflects the growing demand for integrated waterfront communities and reinforces our confidence in the strength and attractiveness of Sharjah’s real estate market. At a time when markets across the region are closely monitoring evolving global and regional developments, we believe in the importance of continuing to move forward with quality projects that support investor confidence and positive market momentum.”

The high-rise development comprises five residential towers and one commercial tower, which includes retail and service spaces. Tower A, which forms part of Phase 1 of the project, is expected to begin welcoming residents from 2030 onwards. Across the development, the 50- to 55-floor towers will offer a total of 2,620 residential units.

Linar offers a selection of one- to three-bedroom apartments with contemporary layouts, well-planned interiors, and high-quality finishes that reflect the intended vision of the project and meet the needs of individuals and families. The project also includes a limited number of exclusive penthouses with exceptional panoramic waterfront views, providing elevated levels of privacy and luxury and delivering a refined living experience.

The development’s unparalleled range of integrated amenities supports a modern lifestyle. Designed as a modern co-living community, Linar brings neighbors together through shared lounges, collaborative workspaces, and curated social programming, where independence and belonging coexist. The lush landscaped grounds with evening lighting and calm soundscapes feature pocket gardens, outdoor dining options, community libraries, an amphitheater, a game area, and a children's playground.

A holistic wellness center with state-of-the-art fitness facilities, yoga studios, and spa treatments is complemented by resort-style pools and aquatic areas designed for every mood. In addition, the towers are directly connected to the beach by a pedestrian bridge. Meanwhile, dedicated gyms for men and women, jogging tracks, a padel court, a basketball half-court, and an outdoor fitness zone support a healthy and active lifestyle.

Weaving together living, convenience, and leisure within one vibrant destination, Linar offers trendy F&B options with a curated selection of cafés and restaurants, including several popular brands, right at the residents’ doorstep. For everyday logistics, a highly secure delivery hub ensures seamless parcel and grocery management, while a unique on-the-go ground floor with a mini fuel station and convenience kiosk makes daily errands a matter of seconds.

Linar is part of Alef’s strategy to develop integrated urban destinations with a perfect blend of residential, retail, and lifestyle components. The project reinforces the Group’s reputation for placing design quality, location, and user experience at the core of every development while enhancing Sharjah’s position as a sustainable and attractive real estate destination.

Linar offers freehold ownership for all nationalities, with prices starting from AED 849,000. The strong demand during the Tower A EOI phase highlights growing confidence in Sharjah's real estate sector and increasing appetite for high-quality waterfront communities, prompting the expansion of Expressions of Interest to include Towers B and C. Following the successful reservation of all Phase 1 EOIs, Alef Group is preparing to open Expressions of Interest for Towers D and E.