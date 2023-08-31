Sharjah: Alef Group, the prominent real estate and retail company in the Emirate of Sharjah, has announced the commencement of construction for the highly anticipated Al Mamsha Seerah, situated in Zone 2 of Al Mamsha Sharjah. Built upon a strategic foundation, the project is poised to revolutionise the notion of upscale residential spaces, creating an oasis where families thrive amidst a lifestyle seamlessly woven together with opulence and modernity.

Al Mamsha Seerah encompasses three residential complexes, housing a total of 1,586 units. Spread across 10 buildings, these premium-styled units include studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments that come equipped with amenities and furnishings adhering to the highest international standards for quality living.

This project serves as a recreational haven, boasting an array of sports facilities such as swimming pools, football pitches, basketball courts, volleyball courts, tennis courts, and cricket nets.

Alef Group expresses, "We take great pride in announcing the commencement of construction for Al Mamsha Seerah, an integral part of our broader Al Mamsha Sharjah project. At Alef Group, our unwavering commitment is to provide residents and visitors with premier living experience, fostering a healthy residential environment where families can thrive."

Al Mamsha Sharjah represents a mixed-use development and destination that caters to individuals seeking contemporary living, retail, and leisure in an upscale and pedestrian-friendly locality. Encompassing a sprawling 3 million sq. ft. across three zones, this project stands as the Emirate's inaugural fully walkable community. Offering a seamless fusion of residential units and retail spaces, its strategic positioning near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road ensures convenient accessibility.

Distinguished by its captivating minimalist and modern design and architecture, Al Mamsha Sharjah harmoniously incorporates green spaces and generous sidewalks. Swiftly emerging as the Emirate's preferred destination, it captures the essence of an all-encompassing community that combines aesthetic elegance with practical functionality.

